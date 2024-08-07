J.D. Vance's Leaked Messages With Holocaust-Denying Right-Wing Conspiracy Theorist Exposed: Politician Shares His Thoughts on Jeffrey Epstein, UFOs and Donald Trump
Ohio senator and Donald Trump's running mate, J.D. Vance, interacted with notorious Holocaust-denying right-wing conspiracy theorist Charles “Chuck” Johnson and asked for his thoughts on a range of subjects, including Jeffrey Epstein and the GOP nomination, a new report revealed.
According to outlets, Johnson claimed to work as a government informant to safeguard the U.S. from "external influences."
The leaked text messages between Johnson and Vance were described as "mostly friendly" during the nearly two-year span leading up to Vance being hand-picked to be Trump's VP in the 2024 presidential election.
Vance reportedly sought Johnson's opinions on a wide range of subjects, from UFOs to Epstein's death.
One of the main topics the senator inquired about revolved around the GOP's stance on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Additionally, Vance conveyed his reluctance to engage with Ukraine's requests for U.S. military aid in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
The messages also touched on Vance's interactions with the late Sheldon Adelson, a prominent Republican donor who passed away in January 2021.
“I’m pretty sure he gave me s---,” Vance reportedly wrote in response to a suggestion that he should read an article about Adelson’s influence on the Republican Party. “Never met him. He's dead. Don’t care.”
Despite apparent indifference toward Adelson, Vance's Senate campaign received $2,900 from Adelson's widow, Miriam.
A spokesperson for the Adelson family confirmed that Miriam is "unfazed" by the report and “will continue to have a good relationship” with Vance despite the revelations from the leaked messages, recently contributing $5 million to a pro-Trump super PAC.
As speculations circulated regarding Vance's potential selection as Trump's running mate, Johnson congratulated Vance and told him, "Good luck.”
“For what?” Vance reportedly replied six days later. “You assume too much!”
Johnson advised Vance against accepting any initial offer, implying a potential trap. Vance, in turn, appeared nonchalant in his response, telling the Holocaust denier, "Doubt it's offered. We'll see."
Johnson was accused of being a white nationalist after he was permanently banned from Twitter for declaring he wanted to “take out” a leader of Black Lives Matter.
In addition, in early 2017, Johnson had come under serious fire for denying the Holocaust. During an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit’s alt-right section, Johnson was asked, “What are your thoughts on the Holocaust, WW2, and the JQ in general?” JQ is neo-Nazi shorthand for the term "Jewish Question."
Johnson replied, “I do not and never have believed the six million figure. I think the Red Cross numbers of 250,000 dead in the camps from typhus are more realistic. I think the Allied bombing of Germany was a war crime. I agree … about Auschwitz and the gas chambers not being real.”
“Chuck Johnson spam texted J.D. Vance,” William Martin, a spokesman for the senator, told outlets in the wakes of the texts being exposed. “J.D. usually ignored him, but occasionally responded to push back against things he said.”
The Washington Post reported on Vance's text messages with Johnson.