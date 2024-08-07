J.D. Vance's Leaked Messages With Holocaust-Denying Right-Wing Conspiracy Theorist Exposed: Politician Shares His Thoughts on Jeffrey Epstein, UFOs and Donald Trump

According to outlets, Johnson claimed to work as a government informant to safeguard the U.S. from "external influences."

The leaked text messages between Johnson and Vance were described as "mostly friendly" during the nearly two-year span leading up to Vance being hand-picked to be Trump's VP in the 2024 presidential election.

Vance reportedly sought Johnson's opinions on a wide range of subjects, from UFOs to Epstein's death.

One of the main topics the senator inquired about revolved around the GOP's stance on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Additionally, Vance conveyed his reluctance to engage with Ukraine's requests for U.S. military aid in the ongoing conflict with Russia.