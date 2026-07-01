Politics J.D. Vance Insists the 'Only Sane Party Left Is the Republican Party' as He Tells Democrats to 'Stop Sounding Like Crazy People' Source: MEGA J.D. Vance was torched by social media after claiming that the Republican Party is the 'only sane party left.' Lesley Abravanel July 1 2026, Published 2:59 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Vice President J.D. Vance faced online mockery after he explicitly stated the Republican Party is the "only sane party left" during a Tuesday, June 30, interview on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle . Vance's comments focused heavily on the shifting political landscape, the direction of the Democratic Party and recent legal decisions. Vance claimed that far-left and Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) types are overtaking mainstream Democrats. He stated that future voters will look back at leaders like Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries as "reasonable moderates" compared to what is currently coming online in the party.

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JD Vance: “The only sane party left is the Republican Party” pic.twitter.com/Ct6otqGtDE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 30, 2026 Source: @atrupar/x J.D. Vance said only Republicans maintain 'common sense and sanity.'

He argued that while voters and viewers may occasionally disagree with specific Republican members of Congress, the GOP remains the only party representing "common sense and sanity" in the United States in 2026. He explicitly called on Democrats to "stop sounding like crazy people.” Social media had a field day with his comments, with one critic saying, “The ‘only sane party’ is currently defending Trump’s algae conspiracy, pretending America’s 250th is his birthday party, and treating basic oversight like treason. J.D., sane compared to what — the comment section under a fireworks GIF?” “He’s right! He just said it wrong. Got his words mixed up. 'The only sane party is the Left. Not the Republican Party. That’s what he was saying. He just had a Trump moment, and it came out wrong,” quipped another.

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J.D. Vance Was Dragged for His Comments

Source: MEGA The VP said the Democratic Party is full of 'crazy people.'

“Our politics, particularly at the top, is the most surreal it has ever been. There's a firehose of crazy coming out of Washington, and newsflash, it's the Republicans who are in charge,” noted another of the party in current control of both the House and Senate. “I'd like to know his definition of sane. The greedy, lying, paranoid, insecure, reflecting pool obsessed, tyrant adoring sexual predator that leads the Republican party is not sane,” someone else said of Vance’s boss.

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J.D. Vance Addresses Birthright Citizenship

Source: MEGA J.D. Vance criticized the Supreme Court's ruling over ending birthright citizenship.

During the same appearance with Ingraham, Vance also addressed a major 5-to-4 Supreme Court ruling that struck down President Donald Trump’s executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship. Vance called the high court's decision an "atrocious" and "preposterous" mistake. He argued that it opens the door to "birth tourism" but noted a "silver lining" in that the narrow 5-to-4 decision means the legal concept is "hanging by a thread.”

Source: MEGA A recent poll showed that 47 percent of Americans view the Republican Party as 'too extreme.'