'I'm Taking It Day by Day': Jeannie Mai Is 'Focusing on Her Daughter' After Shocking Jeezy Split
Jeannie Mai got candid about how she is coping from her split from Jeezy.
"I'm taking it day by day and thankfully being able to have a show like this and be able to do something that you enjoy doing takes your mind off things," the host, 44, told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm just focusing on Monaco and focusing on things that I'm passionate about. When you're surrounded by people, you just get to laugh and look at things that you enjoy doing in life."
The brunette beauty, who shares daughter Monaco with the rapper, 46, also explained on Sherri Shepherd's show, Sherri, that she's grateful for her tot during this difficult time.
“Monaco? That is my North Star. And I can definitely tell you that, I don't know if I would handle this the same way without her,” The Real alum said.
She continued, “Because today, I'm able to look at her and I can say what would I advise you? If you were in my shoes? And it changes everything. So I'm so thankful to be a mom and I'm thankful to have her.”
The How Do I Look? star also gushed about their special bond.
“Monaco is funny, because she's definitely a mood, and on her best days she’s a schmood. Like she really isn't about the kisses and hugs. She's really like, ‘Mommy, mommy, not now.’ She's usually like that,” she stated.
“But every so often, she looks at me and she's like, ‘Where you been? I've been missing you,’” she added. “And we have this dance ... You can already picture it. If we're at the club 20 years from now, I don't know! But, that is my everything, and we have that vibe and we see each other and she knows I got her.”
As OK! previously reported, Jeezy filed for divorce on September 14 after two-and-a-half years of marriage.
According to the filing, the pair are "currently living in a bonafide state of separation," and their marriage "is irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation."
As for why their relationship didn't work, a source explained that "they had different views, and each felt like their needs weren't being completely met," adding that they did not see eye-to-eye on "certain family values and expectations."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Prior to Mai's interviews, she posted on Instagram, seemingly hinting at her next steps.
She posted a notebook on Wednesday, October 11, which read, "Sometimes, you need to take a break and disconnect, to heal." Mai captioned the post with a single black heart emoji.