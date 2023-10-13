'I'm Taking It Day by Day': Jeannie Mai Is 'Focusing on Her Daughter' After Shocking Jeezy Split

The How Do I Look? star also gushed about their special bond.

“Monaco is funny, because she's definitely a mood, and on her best days she’s a schmood. Like she really isn't about the kisses and hugs. She's really like, ‘Mommy, mommy, not now.’ She's usually like that,” she stated.

“But every so often, she looks at me and she's like, ‘Where you been? I've been missing you,’” she added. “And we have this dance ... You can already picture it. If we're at the club 20 years from now, I don't know! But, that is my everything, and we have that vibe and we see each other and she knows I got her.”