'Selling Sunset' Alum Christine Quinn Slams Lauren Sánchez for Inauguration Attire: 'Cute Outfit, Sweetheart, But Wrong Place'
Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée, took a lot of heat for her chest being out at the inauguration of Donald Trump — and, now, Selling Sunset alum Christine Quinn added her opinion to the mix.
On social media platform X, Quinn called out her attire.
“Jeff Bezos’ wife strutting into the presidential inauguration in lingerie with her chesticles hoisted like NASA was launching them into orbit?” Quinn shared with her followers, adding it was “peak Selling Sunset season 2 energy.”
Quinn, who always known wore amazing outfits on the Netflix show, had more to say on Sánchez’s wardrobe choice.
“Cute outfit, sweetheart, but wrong place,” she continued.
Aside from Sánchez, Quinn also laid into Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
Zuckerberg was a critic of Trump, even going as far as to ban his accounts in the past. He’s recently done a 180, though, and was in attendance at Trump’s inauguration on January 20. Some thought Zuckerberg seemed to be staring at Sánchez’s cleavage in footage that surfaced, which Quinn agreed with.
The reality starlet said his “cold, dead eyes” were “locked” on Sánchez’s cleavage like he was “trying to program his next algorithm off it.”
“WTF is going on in America,” she added. In a later post, Quinn slammed Zuckerberg again, claiming he “has not gotten laid in years” and she’s “sure he programs in RUST.”
As OK! previously reported, other X users also called out the journalist for her fashion choice during the January shindig.
"Jeff Bezos' future wife Lauren Sánchez is incredibly inappropriately dressed for a state occasion," one X member wrote. "Someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable."
Another critic claimed she should have show some “class & dignity” as the inauguration was “not a club event.”
Meanwhile, another X user insisted “someone should have told her that having her white lace bra out on display is not acceptable."
For her part, Quinn’s been very busy picking up the pieces of her life after her divorce.
Quinn shared details of her move from California to Texas, telling People she is “really, really grateful to be living here.”
She went on to explain it is “a blessing” to “be close to my family. I have a sister who lives really close to me, and my son has a cousin. So it's really something that I needed as opposed to the chaos when I was in Los Angeles.”