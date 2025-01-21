'Selling Sunset' Alum Christine Quinn Slams Lauren Sánchez for Inauguration Attire: 'Cute Outfit, Sweetheart, But Wrong Place'

Christine Quinn claimed Lauren Sánchez's outfit was 'cute' but worn in the 'wrong place.'

On social media platform X, Quinn called out her attire.

“Jeff Bezos’ wife strutting into the presidential inauguration in lingerie with her chesticles hoisted like NASA was launching them into orbit?” Quinn shared with her followers, adding it was “peak Selling Sunset season 2 energy.”

Quinn, who always known wore amazing outfits on the Netflix show, had more to say on Sánchez’s wardrobe choice.

“Cute outfit, sweetheart, but wrong place,” she continued.