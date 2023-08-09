Jeff Lewis Jokingly Claims Kyle Richards Is a 'Lesbian' on 'Ozempic' as Morgan Wade Romance Rumors Continue
Jeff Lewis has some wild things to say about Kyle Richards.
During the Flipping Out alum's Tuesday, August 8, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Lewis cracked a joke about how "pissed" he was at pal Kyle Richards after he claimed she didn't tell him about her most recent life updates.
"Kyle and I are friends, and … she didn't tell me she's a lesbian on Ozempic," the interior designer quipped as host Andy Cohen embarrassingly covered his face with his cards.
"One of the side effects of Ozempic is lesbianism," fellow guest Heather McDonald sarcastically chimed in. "Your ring falls off because you're so thin, and then your ring slips into someone else."
The bold jokes from Lewis and the Chelsea Lately comedian come after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star raised eyebrows over her close dynamic with country singer Morgan Wade following her separation from Mauricio Umansky.
Richards recently appeared as the 28-year-old's love interest in her new music video for the song "Fall In Love With Me" that dropped last week — which they claimed was an attempt to mock the rumors of romance.
"We thought it would be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," Richards claimed.
The mother-of-four went on to speak adoringly of how she first came across the singer's music.
"I heard Morgan on the radio. I heard 'Wilder Days' and then I went to all the others and I was like, 'Wow, this girl is blowing me away with her voice and lyrics. And I looked her up on Instagram and I was like, 'Oh, the tattoos and everything. I wasn't expecting all that," the Halloween actress explained.
"So I followed her, and then I kept listening to her music on repeat, and then she sent me a DM asking me why I was following her," Richards recalled of getting in touch with the music star.