Jeff Lewis Jokingly Claims Kyle Richards Is a 'Lesbian' on 'Ozempic' as Morgan Wade Romance Rumors Continue

The bold jokes from Lewis and the Chelsea Lately comedian come after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star raised eyebrows over her close dynamic with country singer Morgan Wade following her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

Richards recently appeared as the 28-year-old's love interest in her new music video for the song "Fall In Love With Me" that dropped last week — which they claimed was an attempt to mock the rumors of romance.

"We thought it would be a good idea to kind of poke fun at that and troll the trolls a little bit," Richards claimed.