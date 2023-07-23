Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky 'Need to Work on Themselves First' After Separation Bombshell
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky need to do some self-reflection.
A source recently spilled that the pair — who according to insiders a few weeks ago, separated after 27 years together — is trying to better themselves before they attempt to better their longtime romance.
"They care deeply for each other," the insider revealed. "They want to work on their relationship but they need to work on themselves first."
As OK! previously reported, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars — who share daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 — have already started taking steps when it comes to self-improvement.
"He's expanding his real estate empire; she's on this personal growth journey," a source spilled about the duo. "Kyle and Mauricio are both doing their own thing and enjoying it."
Nonetheless, the source also claimed the reality TV personalities have been drifting apart for a while.
"It happened gradually. Apparently there was no huge fight, but who knows? They may be hiding a scandal," they expressed.
The news of the couple's separation came when a source told People, "Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."
Divorce rumors quickly swirled following the bombshell news, however, Richards took to social media to share her own message.
"In regards to the news that came out about us today … Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue. However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone's part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative," she penned on Instagram Tuesday, July 4.
"Thank you for the love and support. Kyle & Mauricio," the post concluded.
The duo have seemingly stayed close since the news broke, with Richards even commenting on Umansky's recent Instagram thirst trap.
"6 years ago I was fat and out of shape. the plan is to get better every year. I need to post this to keep me going and every guy knows you don't post unless you just worked out and are all pumped up lol," Unmansky penned on Friday, July 14, alongside shirtless selfies.
"Must be ozempic 😜🤣," Richards joked in response.
