Kyle Richards Leaves Playful Comment on Mauricio Umansky's Recent Thirst Trap Following Bombshell Separation
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky may be separating, but they are seemingly still friends!
On Friday, July 14, the Umansky shared photos Instagram showing off his weight loss with shirtless before and after images.
"I was planning on posting this for my Birthday but I was in Aspen and there has been a lot of noise," the 53-year-old wrote alongside the snaps.
"6 years ago I was fat and out of shape the plan is to get better every year. I need to post this to keep me going and every guy know you don't post unless you just worked out and are all pumped up lol," he added.
In response, Umansky's soon-to-be ex-wife, Richards, left a playful comment on the hunky post.
"Must be ozempic 😜🤣," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joked.
Meanwhile, other users gushed over the father-of-three's transformation.
"Oh he's single and thirst trapping!" one user penned, while another wrote, "Mr. Umansky you were not fat. That dad bod was everything. You look great both ways 👌."
"I'd take either 🔥," a third commented, while a fourth noted, "Soft bachelor launch."
As OK! previously reported, a source confirmed the longtime couple's split on July 3, after 27 years of marriage.
"Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof," the insider spilled. "They remain amicable as they figure out what's next for them and their family."
The following day, the former lovers showed off their friendship on Instagram with pictures of them celebrating the Fourth of July holiday together.
"Happy Independence Day. Hope everyone is having a great day :) 🤠🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸," Umansky captioned the shots, seemingly ignoring the major buzz about their relationship status.
Prior to the separation announcement, Umansky went on on Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge's "Two T's in a Pod" podcast to debunk alleged rumors that the two were on the outs.
"We're not getting divorced," he claimed in April 2023. "I mean it's so dumb. That one stupid story that came out there, and then the girls all, you know, decided to talk about it on the Housewives, and so now it's a storyline."