Jeffrey Epstein's Wild Amazon Purchase History Revealed — From Schoolgirl Costumes to a Prostate Massager and More

Jeffrey Epstein's Amazon purchases have been revealed after the Department of Justice shared over 1,000 receipts that documented what the dead pedophile bought from 2014 to 2019.

Jeffrey Epstein's Amazon Receipts Stretch From 2014 Until 2019

Source: Department of Justice/House Oversight Committee Jeffrey Epstein procured bottles of Vagifirm pills for women.

The invoices were part of tens of thousands of documents that the DOJ is dropping as the public clamors for the full Epstein files. Among the weird items that Epstein bought include junk food, Halloween costumes and health supplements. He ordered four schoolgirl outfits from the brand Cherokee, which included dresses and a Tommy Hilfiger skirt. In December 2018, Epstein needed a $61.50 Sonic prostate massager to help him with his prostate health. The s-- offender also scored multiple bottles of Vagifirm, natural vaginal tightening pills that reportedly vow to give women a higher libido and firmer b------.

The Dead Pedo Loved to Eat Sugar and Read Books

Source: Department of Justice/House Oversight Committee Jeffrey Epstein had a major sweet tooth and would order a gluttonous amount of snack cakes.

Epstein, who was arrested in July 2019 and committed suicide in his cell a month later, ordered a black-and-white jail costume in 2018, as well as an FBI outfit, Israel Defense Force pants and sauna hats. The list continued to grow, as the financier also craved a boatload of sweets. Epstein gorged himself on many boxes of Drake’s Coffee Cakes, Ring Dings, Twinkies, Devils Dogs, Apples Pies, Chocolate Tootsie Pops, Baby Ruth’s, Chunky Bars, chocolate-covered raisins and Nilla Wafers. He apparently was a bibliophile, ordering enough books to fill a bookstore. Epstein bought Vladimir Nabokov's infamous erotic 1955 novel Lolita, as well as five copies of Filthy Rich: The Jeffrey Epstein Story by James Patterson.

Source: Department of Justice/House Oversight Committee The dead pedophile apparently liked to read biographies and memoirs.

He also purchased politically-themed biographies and memoirs, such as Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, House of Trump, House of Putin, Fear: Trump in the White House and a book about Adolf Hitler. Secrets of Western Tantra: The Sexuality of the Middle Path and Lucifer’s Banker: The Untold Story of How I Destroyed Swiss Bank Secrecy were also on his summer reading list. During those five years of Amazon purchases, Epstein bought nine pairs of binoculars to his residences in West Palm Beach, New York City and Little Saint James Island.

Jeffrey Epstein Was Very Into His Health Supplements

Source: Department of Justice/House Oversight Committee Jeffrey Epstein died in prison in August 2019.