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'That’s a Great Topic': GOP Candidate Responds Before Epstein Survivors Are Kicked Out of Republican Convention Following Questions About Donald Trump

jeffrey epstein
Source: MEGA

A journalist and three survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes were thrown out of the GOP convention.

Sept. 14 2026, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

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Independent journalist Tara Palmeri and three survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s s-- crimes were escorted out of the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Tx., on September 10, just minutes after interviewing a GOP congressional candidate.

The incident unfolded after Palmeri, who held media credentials, used guest passes to enter the American Airlines Center with the survivors — including Chauntae Davies and Lisa Phillips. The survivors were in town for an "Epstein Files Reading Room" event being held concurrently with the convention.

The Epstein Files Reading Room is a traveling pop-up art installation and public archive featuring millions of printed, bound pages of government-released records related to the dead child predator.

Inside the venue, Palmeri interviewed Republican congressional candidate Robert Burke about unreleased government files concerning Epstein.

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'That's a Great Topic'

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photo of Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein were kicked out of the Republican midterm convention after they started asking about the president's relationship with the late criminal.
Source: MEGA

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein were kicked out of the Republican midterm convention after they started asking about the president's relationship with the late criminal.

When asked about pursuing the Epstein case and holding his network accountable, Burke called it a "great topic" and agreed that Congress should continue to look into the matter.

“That’s a great topic,” Burke said, adding, “Because we really need to know what actually happened.”

After Burke encouraged the survivors to ask him questions, one approached the microphone and asked if he would support holding anybody who participated in Epstein’s crimes accountable, regardless of their party affiliation.

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Ghislaine Maxwell ; Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

One of the survivors claimed congressional candidate Robert Burke wanted to talk about Joe Biden instead,

“I don’t care who they are, unlawful touching is unlawful touching. Consent is consent,” Burke said. He then admitted that one of his friends represented Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell but did not reveal who the friend was.

However, Burke, Palmieri said, was intent on speaking about former President Joe Biden.

“But here’s the thing — the buck stops where?” asked Palmieri.

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Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

When asked about Donald Trump being mentioned in the Epstein files, Robert Burke replied, 'Didn’t they drag him to court about that?'

“The Department of Justice,” said Burke.

“And who controls the Department of Justice?” she pressed.

Trump does,” said Burke, though he noted that he disagreed with the “premise” of Palmeri’s argument.

Burke then said that those who participated in Epstein’s crimes should be held accountable, “no matter who they are.”

According to accounts of the exchange, when Palmeri redirected the conversation to ask why President Donald Trump hadn't released the files during his time in office and noted Trump's historical ties to Epstein, Burke fumbled.

The Survivors Were Accused of Protesting'

Thomas Massie ; Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Robert Burke said he supports a second iteration of the Epstein Files Transparency Act pushed by Thomas Massie.

“What if it’s President Trump?” asked Palmeri. “He was friends with [Epstein] for years; he’s mentioned thousands of times in the files. What if it’s him?”

“What happened with him? Didn’t they drag him to court about that?” Burke retorted before claiming that it was an “unfair question.”

Burke also said he would support a second iteration of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, legislation pushed by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie to force the Department of Justice to disclose fully unredacted records.

Approximately eight minutes after the interview concluded, convention security approached the group.

Security personnel accused the group of protesting and asked if they were carrying signs. The group responded that they had no signs and were not demonstrating.

Despite Palmeri explaining that she was a credentialed member of the press permitted to speak with attendees, security ordered the group to leave the building. Security threw the entire group out and threatened them with a trespassing charge if they returned, ending their attendance just 35 minutes after they arrived.

Palmeri later shared her firsthand account of the removal on her Substack publication, "The Red Letter." The Republican National Committee (RNC) did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding why the survivors and press team were removed or what rules they allegedly violated.

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