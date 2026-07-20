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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Ignored Harsh Advice Not to Have Kids Together After Divorce: Source

Photo of Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll reportedly ignored legal warnings surrounding growing their family following their divorce.

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July 20 2026, Published 7:35 p.m. ET

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo were reportedly warned by their attorneys against having children together after their divorce, according to sources.

The "Save Me" artist, 41, and "Dumb Blonde" podcast host, 46, were reportedly given "separate" advice from their respective lawyers not to act on their ongoing desire to procreate, according to the exes’ marital dissolution agreement obtained by a news outlet on Monday, July 20.

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Were Advised Not to Procreate

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Photo of Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo tied the knot in 2016.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo tied the knot in 2016.

The now-exes acknowledged that they were advised that “there may be consequences pertaining to this Agreement with respect to their genetic materials, due to evolving technology and case law; as well as the 'interim category' of interest afforded to said genetic materials."

Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord) and Bunnie (real name Alisa DeFord) – who confessed their IVF journey "wrecked" them physically and emotionally in the past – pointed out that their attorneys were not "experts with regard to genetic and reproductive rights."

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Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo 'Specifically' Chose Not to Consult Experts

Photo of Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll were advised to obtain independent advice from 'qualified expert consul in genetics.'
Source: MEGA

Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll were advised to obtain independent advice from 'qualified expert consul in genetics.'

Regarding next steps, the couple was "directed and advised to obtain independent advice from qualified expert counsel in genetics and reproductive law prior to signing this Agreement."

Jelly Roll and Bunnie "specifically" chose not to consult experts in the matter, per court docs.

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Jelly Roll Filed for Divorce in May

Photo of Jelly Roll quietly filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo on May 19.
Source: MEGA

Jelly Roll quietly filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo on May 19.

As OK! previously reported, Jelly Roll quietly filed for divorce from the YouTube personality on May 19 in Williamson County, Tenn. The musician listed their date of separation as May 9, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

One month later, Bunnie Xo explained in a since-delete episode of her podcast that she wouldn't let their split "deter" from her dream of becoming a mother.

She claimed her ex — who is a father of two from previous relationships— were on the "same" page about having more kids together and raising the child "as one big happy family."

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Finalized Divorce in July

Photo of The divorce was finalized around two months after Jelly Roll's initial May 19 filing.
Source: MEGA

The divorce was finalized around two months after Jelly Roll's initial May 19 filing.

Although it's unclear where the couple stands on growing their family, the pair finalized their divorce earlier this month.

Though the details of their settlement remain confidential, Jelly Roll and Bunnie agreed to split their assets, including homes, cars, an aircraft and intellectual properties.

He was also ordered to pay his ex a confidential one-time lump sum, eliminating any potential spousal support claims that could've been fought over in court.

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