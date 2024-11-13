Jenelle Evans' Ex David Eason Arrested for Allegedly Violating Protective Order
David Eason was taken into police custody on charges of trespassing and for allegedly violating a restraining order, but has since been released on $1,000 bond.
In his mugshot, which was published by a news outlet on Wednesday, November 13, the former Teen Mom star was stone-faced as he stared into the camera while sporting a black t-shirt and a scruffy beard.
Although dates of his arrest and release are presently unclear, this comes only a few weeks after Jenelle Evans claimed he broke into her North Carolina property to attempt to take several motor bikes and ATV's away on a trailer.
Eason, his girlfriend and three other men reportedly used bolt cutters to break the locks on the property gate and surveillance footage revealed that he also took down one of her security cameras at the time.
"Me and [boyfriend] August [Keen] flew to North Carolina recently to deal with David and his minions breaking into my home and trying to steal my motorcycles," Evans told TMZ after the incident.
"NC law required for me to press charges and file the police report in person," she continued. "I had to see the magistrate in order for the charges to be filed. To my knowledge, David was arrested because of this incident, after I pressed charges via the magistrate."
As OK! previously reported, a deputy parked nearby saw what was happening during the break-in and was able to speak with Evans through her Ring camera. After he confirmed Eason and the others did not have the owner's permission to take anything off of the property, he ordered them to take the dirt bikes from the trailer and put them back.
Evans later alleged the break-in had violated a court protective order she'd been granted which banned him from her property after a specific deadline that he'd been given to pick up his things.
This isn't Eason's only recent brush with the law. Evans filed for legal separation from her ex after her son Jace told law enforcement and Child Protective Services staff members that his stepfather had physically abused him.
Eason was originally hit with a misdemeanor child abuse charge, but it was later upgraded to a felony.
"The jurors for the state upon their oath present that on or about the date of offense shown and in the county named above, the defendant named above unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did assault JE (DOB 08/02/2009) and inflict physical injury, bruises about his neck by strangulation, using his hands to squeeze his throat," the court document read at the time.