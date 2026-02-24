Jenna Bush Hager Gets Choked Up as the Search for 'Best Friend' Savannah Guthrie's Mom Ramps Up: 'Where Is Nancy?'

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna Bush Hager got teary-eyed on live TV when giving the latest update on Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. During the Tuesday, February 24, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the talk show host, 44, expressed her sorrow over her "best friend" Savannah Guthrie and offered prayers for her family.

Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones offered prayers for Savannah Guthrie and her family.

"We're waking up and sending our love in this moment to our dear friend Savannah and her entire family today. We talk about it every day, that even if you don't hear us saying something, our hearts are with our friend Savannah," co-host Sheinelle Jones started the episode. The 47-year-old informed the audience that Savannah and her family are now offering a $1 million reward for anyone who returns Nancy home safely. After Today played the anchor's latest video update on Instagram, Jenna cleared her throat and was visibly emotional. "Watching Savannah and her family go through this has been so hard for all of us because we adore her. That's one of our best friends right there who's going through something that's completely unimaginable," she expressed. "I know that many of us have been thinking of her and praying for her, and those prayers are being felt."

Savannah Guthrie posted a video on Instagram addressing her mother's kidnappers.

Jenna added, "I love this idea of even in the darkest moment of their lives, there's this little ember, this spark of light, this spark of hope. I know that part of what has been that for their family is this outpour of amazing love. The last 24 days, 25 days, have been horrible for her family, for us."

Savannah Guthrie is offering a $1 million reward to find her mother.

Despite the recent traumatic experience, the mom-of-three feels a responsibility to deliver positivity on the Today Show in Savannah's absence. "We still feel like we have a job to do here, which is to hopefully bring you a little joy and have some fun on this show," Jenna explained. "But that doesn't mean we're not thinking about her every second of every day. Every morning when we wake up, we're thinking, 'Where is Nancy?' We're thinking, 'How is Savannah?' Every night before bed, those are the last moments of thoughts. Now, we're just asking you again, as we have for 24 days, if you know anything, please call this tip hotline, 1-800-CALL-FBI. Please help us bring our dearest friend's mom home."

Nancy Guthrie went missing over three weeks ago.