Jenna Bush Hager Reunites With Daughter Mila, 10, After Sending Her to Sleepaway Camp: Watch the Adorable Moment!
Jenna Bush Hager returned to work on Monday, July 31, in great spirits after picking up her daughter Mila, 10, from sleepaway camp.
"My weekend was great. I went down to Texas and we got our girl back!" Bush Hager expressed to Hoda Kotb during the Monday morning, July 31, broadcast of Today With Hoda and Jenna.
Kotb was equally overjoyed, as she watched a video of Mila running into her mother's arms and hugging her younger sister, Poppy, 7.
"They were so happy. It's worth sending your kids to camp just so you can get them back," Bush Hager detailed of the heartwarming reunion.
"There was something so, so sweet about seeing the sisters reunite," the children's book author continued, describing an adorable moment in their household upon Mila's return from camp. "They put on a water ballet show later that night together. It was Barbie World. Poppy was Ken and Mila was Barbie, it was a birth order thing. But it was sweet."
While some might think 10-year-olds would have a hard time traveling so far away from home and staying there for weeks at a time, Bush Hager insisted Mila "loves it."
"She's probably one of the only kids from the Northeast. It's a lot of Texans and it's really hot. There's no air conditioning and she loves it. It's so fun to go see her and feel that independence. Sleepaway camp is a right of passage," the 41-year-old explained.
The doting mom is definitely happy to have her eldest child home, especially after getting emotional while watching the new Barbie movie with Poppy the weekend prior to Mila coming home from camp, as OK! previously reported.
Bush Hager admitted to Kotb that she "cried multiple times" while watching the "beautiful" film with Poppy. "I cried, and I know I’m an easy crier."
"It’s just about what it means to be a human, what it means to be a woman, what it means to be a mother. What it means to be all of those things," she detailed of the movie during the Tuesday, July 25, episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna before telling Kotb she should see it for herself with her two daughters, Haley, 6, and Hope, 4.