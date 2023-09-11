OK Magazine
Jennifer Aniston Flaunts Black String Bikini While Vacationing With Celeb Friends: Photos

jennifer aniston string bikini
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram
By:

Sep. 11 2023

It looked like Jennifer Aniston had a great summer!

In a recent slideshow, uploaded to Instagram on Sunday, September 10, the Friends star, 54, shared some shots from the past few months. In some of the pictures, Aniston is surrounded by her celebrity friends, including Jimmy Kimmel and his wife, Molly McNearney, in addition to Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.

"Summertime photo dump☀️🥰😎❤️," she captioned the pictures.

jennifer aniston string bikini
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

Jennier Aniston

But the snapshot that had everyone talking was Aniston walking on the beach in a string black bikini and towel. Of course, people enjoyed seeing the actress out and about with her loved ones.

One person wrote, "you’re the summer IT girl!!! ❤️," while another added, "I love watching you happy."

A third person added, "This looks like so much fun 🙌 so glad you had some smiles this summer ❤️."

Aniston previously shared how she's been getting into tip-top shape.

"I did 20 minutes. I started easy," she told Byrdie about Pvolve, a fitness program that is low-impact and incorporates resistance training. "One of the great things is that they give you options, and you can kind of curate your workouts for how much time you have, or what your body's doing, or what equipment you have. And I couldn't believe how drenched I was and how exhilarated I felt after this 20-minute workout. I didn't understand why I hadn't heard of this. So I reached out, and I just said, I'd love to be a part of this. I'm a member, I'm a fan, and I'd like to help in any way to let the masses know about this because the benefits are extraordinary. And the rest is history."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Aniston

Though Aniston make look better than ever, OK! previously reported, it looks liker her ex-husband Justin Theroux seems to have moved on, as he was spotted kissing actress Nicole Brydon Bloom.

Fortunately, it seems like it isn't getting to the entrepreneur.

"In her gut, Jen believes she’ll eventually meet the right person," a source spilled to Us Weekly, adding that "she’s not going to beat herself up if it doesn’t happen."

jennifer aniston string bikini
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

The actress is close pals with Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman.

"She’s happy, healthy and fulfilled by her career, family and friends," the source noted. "[She’s] been through a lot, but she feels blessed to be thriving personally and professionally."

jennifer aniston string bikini
Source: @jenniferaniston/Instagram

Jennifer Aniston loves a photo dump!

A few months ago, Aniston declared that she feels on top of the world — even if she's single. "I feel like I've risen out of some ashes," she said.

"I think we always have moments of, you know, ups and downs and ebbs and flows," she explained. "And it just feels like that kind of period right now is feeling really great about every single thing. I'm very grateful."

