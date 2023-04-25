Jennifer Aniston & Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Caught Embracing At NYC Dinner With Friends
Still Friends! Jennifer Aniston and ex-husband Justin Theroux reunited this weekend in New York City for a fun night out with friends.
The former flames — who said "I Do" in 2015 and announced their split more than three years later — were photographed sharing a hug before they sat across from each other at the restaurant II Cantinori.
The Friends alum, 54, and Theroux, 51, were joined by pals Jason Bateman and wife Amanda Anka, with Aniston seen leaving the Manhattan eatery with a red rose in her hand.
The Murder Mystery actress looked cool and casual for the outing, opting for a black cardigan and matching trousers. With her natural hair down, Aniston completed the look with boots and a black handbag.
As for her ex-partner, Theroux looked stylish in a dark green jacket, dark wash jeans and black boots.
The famous former power couple — who briefly split in early 2017 — has remained close since parting ways later that year. At the time, they shared in a February 2018 statement: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation."
"This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year," they continued. "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."
Aniston — who was previously married to Brad Pitt before their five-year marriage ended in 2005 — and The Leftovers actor started dating in 2011 after filming 2012's Wanderlust together, with Theroux popping the question on his 41st birthday in 2012.
Years later, and it seems Aniston still has some love for her ex, as she posted a sweet birthday tribute for Theroux's 50th birthday last August. One of the posts featured a shirtless Theroux playfully posing for the camera while wearing a Nike visor. “Truly one of a kind,” Aniston wrote. “LOVE YOU!”
- Jennifer Aniston 'Advising' Reese Witherspoon On Dealing With Publicized Divorce After Her Own Failed Marriages, Spills Source
- Adam Sandler 'Won't Take No For An Answer' When Playing Matchmaker For Bestie Jennifer Aniston, Insider Claims
- Jennifer Aniston Comically Calms Drew Barrymore Down During Her First Hot Flash On-Air: 'I'm So Honored'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Theroux addressed their failed marriage in an interview published in April 2021, explaining, "we've remained friends" post-divorce. "Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them," he said of false rumors about what was to blame for their demise.
"I'm sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship," he added at the time.
Daily Mail obtained photos of Aniston and Theroux's reunion.