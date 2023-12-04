Julia Roberts 'Appreciates What She Has' After 'Heartbreaking' Death of Ex-Boyfriend Matthew Perry

"The sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking," Roberts expressed to a news publication of Perry, who died at age 54 on Saturday, October 28. "I think that, you know, it just helps all of us to just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can."

Recalling her short cameo on Friends as a childhood classmate of Perry's character, Chandler Bing, Roberts admitted she has "all good thoughts and feelings" when it comes to her brief time on the show.