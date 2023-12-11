Jennifer Aniston Texted With Matthew Perry on the Day He Died: 'He Wasn't Struggling'

Though Perry, who died at age 54, is no longer with us, the actress and her other Friends costars — David Schimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow — all wrote touching tributes to the late comedian.

“It’s so beautiful,” Aniston noted. “I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was.”

“His way of speaking created a whole different world,” she added of how he turned into Chander Bing on the comedy series. “We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy.”