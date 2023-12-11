Jennifer Aniston Texted With Matthew Perry on the Day He Died: 'He Wasn't Struggling'
Jennifer Aniston is sharing more details about Matthew Perry's tragic death.
After the actor was found unresponsive in his jacuzzi on October 28, Aniston revealed the two had been texting earlier that day and things were normal.
“He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know,” the Friends alum, 54, said in a new interview with Variety while crying next to her The Morning Show costar Reese Witherspoon. “I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”
She continued, “I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”
Though Perry, who died at age 54, is no longer with us, the actress and her other Friends costars — David Schimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow — all wrote touching tributes to the late comedian.
“It’s so beautiful,” Aniston noted. “I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was.”
“His way of speaking created a whole different world,” she added of how he turned into Chander Bing on the comedy series. “We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy.”
As OK! previously reported, Aniston shared a lengthy message with her fans via Instagram.
"Oh boy this one has cut deep..." the statement began. "Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply."
"He was such a part of our DNA," she continued. "We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn't hear the 'laugh' he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard."
In the upload, Aniston shared one of their last conversations via text message.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…)," Aniston said. "Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?' Rest little brother. You always made my day…❤️🕊️."