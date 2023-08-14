Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's 2000 Wedding 'Had a Wall of Caviar,' Michael Rapaport Reveals
Decades after the event, Michael Rapaport is giving the inside scoop on what it was like to attend Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding.
During the actor's Sunday, August 13, appearance on Watch What Happens Live, he told Andy Cohen he was one of the lucky people present when the former Hollywood power couple tied the knot in 2000.
"I was at Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's wedding," the comedian spilled."They had a wall of caviar. I still have some saved over!"
The late-night host was stunned, asking Rapaport, "How have you been on this show 87 times, and I've never talked to you about Aniston and Pitt's wedding?"
"I was shoving it down!" the funny man noted, adding the divorced couple have "dropped it now," but he's "still eating the caviar" from the A-list gathering. "Billy Preston performed – lot of bucks there!" he added.
Rapaport and the Fight Club star first met while starring in the 1993 film True Romance, and he also appeared alongside Aniston in a few episodes of Friends.
The ex-spouses wed at a private Malibu estate on July 29, 2000, with 200 guests present. Unfortunately, Pitt and the Just Go With It star called it quits five years later.
Although they both went on to infamously marry other people, insiders close to the actors say they still have a friendly connection. "Brad and Jen still have incredible chemistry," an insider revealed in 2021.
"Brad and Jen are still friends," a second source confirmed of Pitt and Aniston's current dynamic. "They talk and have a nice, friendly, cordial relationship."
The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star went on to wed Angelina Jolie, with whom he shares children Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, before they split in 2016. Aniston was married to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.