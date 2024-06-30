What Is Jennifer Aniston's Net Worth? How the 'Friends' Actress Became a Multi-Millionaire
Jennifer Aniston is a great actress — but she doesn't need to pretend when it comes to being rich.
The Friends star has an impressive estimated net worth of $320 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Born in Sherman Oaks, Calif., but raised in New York City, the 55-year-old moved back to Los Angeles in 1989 to pursue a career in Hollywood.
The most famous role to kickstart Aniston's historical success in the industry was her portrayal of Rachel Green in Friends, a character she played from 1994-2004.
The sitcom series allowed Aniston, as well as costars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry to become household names.
Aniston — who won an Emmy in 2002 and a Golden Globe in 2003 for the famed show — and her female costars received a whopping $1 million per episode, making them the highest-paid TV actresses of all time.
During and after her time on Friends, Aniston also solidified her status as a rom-com queen in films such as The Break-Up in 2006, Just Go With It in 2011, Murder Mystery in 2019 — and its sequel in 2023 — 2008's Marley & Me, Along Came Polly in 2004 and more.
Apart from acting, Aniston has dabbled in producing, which only further cemented her influence in the industry. She co-founded the production company Echo Films in 2008 and has been involved in producing projects such as The Switch in 2010 and Dumplin' in 2018, both of which she also starred in.
Aniston also rakes in $1.25 million per episode for her hit series The Morning Show, which she executive produces and stars in alongside Reese Witherspoon, who earns the same.
Today, Aniston is believed to receive between $25 and $30 million per year between acting and endorsements.
As one of the most well-respected actresses in Hollywood, Aniston makes roughly $10 million annually just from celebrity brand deals alone.
The stunning star has worked with top companies — including L'Oreal, Smartwater, Emirates, Eyelove and Aveeno — and has even created six fragrances of her own.
Aniston's real estate portfolio is as impressive as her Hollywood career, as the A-lister owns several lavish homes across the United States. One of her most renowned properties is a sprawling Bel Air estate she purchased in January 2012 for approximately $20.1 million.
This luxurious mansion spans over 8,500 square feet and features stunning views of Los Angeles.
Additionally, Aniston owns an estimated $10 million worth of property in New York City and bought a $15 million Montecito farmhouse from Oprah Winfrey in 2022.