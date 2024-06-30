What Is Jennifer Aniston's Net Worth? How the 'Friends' Actress Became a Multi-Millionaire

Jennifer Aniston is a great actress — but she doesn't need to pretend when it comes to being rich.

The most famous role to kickstart Aniston's historical success in the industry was her portrayal of Rachel Green in Friends, a character she played from 1994-2004.

Born in Sherman Oaks, Calif., but raised in New York City, the 55-year-old moved back to Los Angeles in 1989 to pursue a career in Hollywood.

Aniston — who won an Emmy in 2002 and a Golden Globe in 2003 for the famed show — and her female costars received a whopping $1 million per episode, making them the highest-paid TV actresses of all time.

During and after her time on Friends, Aniston also solidified her status as a rom-com queen in films such as The Break-Up in 2006, Just Go With It in 2011, Murder Mystery in 2019 — and its sequel in 2023 — 2008's Marley & Me, Along Came Polly in 2004 and more.

Apart from acting, Aniston has dabbled in producing, which only further cemented her influence in the industry. She co-founded the production company Echo Films in 2008 and has been involved in producing projects such as The Switch in 2010 and Dumplin' in 2018, both of which she also starred in.