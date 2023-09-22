Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Ready to 'Put Themselves Out There Again' After Divorces
Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are ready to live their best lives!
After the Legally Blonde star's recent divorce from husband Jim Toth and the Friends alum being five years out from her split from ex-spouse Justin Theroux, The Morning Show castmates have been bonding over how excited they are to dive back into the dating pool.
"Their love lives are both seriously lacking. And they know it!" an insider close to Witherspoon and Aniston spilled of their need to get back out there.
But before they hit the bars, the Hollywood powerhouses are ready to live it up on a girls' trip. "Jen is organizing a getaway to Mexico where she and Reese can relax, drink margaritas, and cut loose. Who knows who they might meet, too," the source spilled.
Despite being a bit rusty in the romance department, the Election star, 47, and the Murder Mystery actress, 54, have been boosting each other's confidence. "They both feel now is the time to put themselves out there again. Here goes nothing!" the insider explained.
Now could be the perfect time for love to come into Aniston's life, as she recently revealed she has "risen out of some ashes" after her ill-fated union with The Leftovers actor and her first marriage to Brad Pitt didn't work out.
"I think we always have moments of, you know, ups and downs and ebbs and flows," she admitted in a March 2023 interview. "And it just feels like that kind of period right now is feeling really great about every single thing. I'm very grateful."
"I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs," Aniston said. "I'm just a very fortunate and blessed human being."
- Jennifer Aniston Flaunts Black String Bikini While Vacationing With Celeb Friends: Photos
- Jennifer Aniston Looks Unbothered Leaving Pilates in L.A. After Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Was Seen Kissing Actress Nicole Brydon Bloom
- 'Hypocrite': Jennifer Aniston Ridiculed for Saying She's 'Over Cancel Culture' After Throwing Jamie Foxx Under the Bus for Alleged Antisemitic Comment
As for Witherspoon, the fun in the sun will be very much needed due to her "difficult" split from the former CAA agent after nearly 12 years together. "Reese is strong, but even she needs support from time to time," a source explained of how she's been dealing with the life change.
According to insiders, the blonde beauty has felt supported by Nicole Kidman as she figures out this new phase. "That's why she's leaning on her good friend Nicole during this transition in her life," the source explained.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Nicole isn't just a good listener, she gives some really good advice," the insider added of Witherspoon and her Big Little Lies costar. "They have a ton in common. They made a pact to stick together years ago. Reese just needs a friend to listen. Someone who she can trust and let her guard down around. That's what friends are for. Nicole is loyal and a true friend."
In Touch spoke with sources close to Witherspoon and Aniston.