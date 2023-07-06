Jennifer Aniston, 54, Shows Off Her Fit Body While Leaving a Workout Class in Los Angeles
Jennifer Aniston is working up a sweat!
The Friends star, 54, showed off her toned physique while leaving a group fitness class in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 5.
Aniston hid behind a pair of dark glasses and rocked a black Stand Up To Cancer T-shirt with a matching set of leggings with her signature golden locks loose around her face.
The post-holiday outing comes as the Hollywood icon recently opened up in an interview about some of the agist comments that get on her nerves. "That's a habit of society that we have these markers like, 'Well you're at that stage, so for your age…' I don't even understand what it means," Aniston admitted.
The Just Go With It star has been very transparent about getting older. Fans have repeatedly applauded her for showing off her grey roots and posting makeup-free selfies.
Despite getting older, Aniston has made it clear she feels as if she's in the prime of her life. "I have a job that I love, I have people in my life who are everything to me, and I have beautiful dogs," she gushed in a March interview. "I'm just a very fortunate and blessed human being."
With two failed marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux behind her, the California native has put years of work into understanding herself better — especially with the pressures of being in the spotlight. "I've really gotten a lot out of therapy. Just being a public person, there's a lot of amazing things that come with that," she revealed.
"But there's also a lot of tough stuff, because we're only human, and we tend to walk around with bulls-eyes on our heads," Aniston noted.
"Sometimes you can't help family members or people sending stuff over going, 'What is this? You're having a baby? Are you getting married?' It's like, 'Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'" she explained.
