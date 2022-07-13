No shoes, no problem!Jennifer Garner Ditches Shoes To Grab Son Samuel From School
No shoes, no problem! Jennifer Garner looked ever the doting mom while picking up her son, Samuel, from a swim lesson earlier this week — opting to ditch her shoes for the mother-son moment, wearing only socks.
Dressed in a white t-shirt and black leggings with her brunette locks in a ponytail, Garner had her arms wrapped around the 10-year-old as they walked down the sidewalk together. As for her famous offspring, he also opted to go barefoot as he dried himself off with a striped yellow and white towel while in blue swim trunks.
Appearing to go makeup-up free for the pick up, the movie star looked as radiant as ever as she was seen smiling, per photos obtained by Daily Mail, and walking with her and ex-husband Ben Affleck's youngest child.
The mother-son duo was also seen earlier this month participating in an Independence Day parade in the Palisades, donning matching white t-shirts that read "Let freedom ring" on the festive day.
Meanwhile, Samuel had some quality father-son bonding time with the Argo actor at the end of last month — though their time together was more chaotic, to say the least. Accompanying Affleck and his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, at L.A. luxury car rental dealership 777 Exotics, Samuel got behind the wheel of a very expensive Lamborghini, putting the engine in reverse.
Samuel accidentally backed into a white BMW, but luckily, no one was hurt and there was no damage.
Nevertheless, the scare apparently put Affleck in the doghouse with his ex-wife, who was far from pleased after learning about the whole ordeal. "Jen was not happy when she found out Ben let their son drive, particularly given he was driving a sports car in an enclosed space of all things," said a source, as OK! reported.
Despite clearly being annoyed, it seems Garner didn't hold a grudge. "Jen knows Ben was also very upset over the whole thing. He apologized profusely and told her how sorry he was," concluded the insider. All in all, the 13 Going on 30 star "moved on but hopes Ben and Samuel learned a lesson from this whole thing."
Garner and Affleck have had a strong coparenting relationship since calling it quits back in 2015. Aside from Samuel, the former Hollywood flames share daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.