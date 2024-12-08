Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller Is 'the Opposite' of Actress' Ex Ben Affleck: 'He's a Relaxed Guy With Nothing to Prove'
Are John Miller and Jennifer Garner endgame?
According to a source, Miller is nothing like the 13 Going on 30 actress' ex-husband Ben Affleck, but it's unclear if that's a good or bad thing for their romance, which has been on and off since 2018.
The source noted Miller entered Garner’s life at the perfect time amid her split from the Justice League star.
“The relationship with John came about because he is pretty much the opposite of Ben Affleck. He’s a relaxed guy with nothing to prove, not a giant ball of stress with a chip on his shoulder like Ben can be on his worst days,” the insider explained.
Despite their divorce, Affleck and Garner have remained friendly and effectively co-parent their three children, Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.
The confidante continued of Miller and Garner's love affair, “He was exactly what Jen needed at the time and he’s been totally loyal to her, but it all comes back to how highly strung and intensely focused she can be about anything she puts her mind to.”
As to whether the pair take the next step in their romance, the insider claimed it depends on if they can compromise regarding their busy schedules.
“John does have a tricky line to walk here between lightening Jen’s load and making her life easier while also letting her follow her intense ambitions, like filming a heavy-duty action role as a woman over fifty, which she just did this past year on Deadpool & Wolverine, to universal acclaim, in fact,” they noted.
“Is Jen a little bit uptight and ‘Type A’ about everything she has to get done in a day? Sure, but most would argue that’s one of her best qualities, and why she lives up to her reputation as one of the most involved and serious moms in Hollywood,” the insider shared.
The source then summed up why the duo may not make it down the aisle.
“The reason some folks don’t see this relationship going the distance is because of John and Jen’s wildly different personalities, but also Jen’s willingness to give everything she has to follow her dreams. John just doesn’t have that DNA in him, and it’s always going to make common ground between him and Jen elusive,” they stated.
According to another insider, Garner’s closeness with her ex is also a threat in Miller’s eyes.
“John has shown incredible patience,” they said about dealing with Affleck’s increased presence since his breakup with Jennifer Lopez.
“Privately, [John] has been known to find it a little bit intimidating that she’s still so close to Ben, especially when he’s reminded about their red-hot connection back in the day,” the insider added.
