Jennifer Garner's Boyfriend John Miller Is 'the Opposite' of Actress' Ex Ben Affleck: 'He's a Relaxed Guy With Nothing to Prove'

“John does have a tricky line to walk here between lightening Jen’s load and making her life easier while also letting her follow her intense ambitions, like filming a heavy-duty action role as a woman over fifty, which she just did this past year on Deadpool & Wolverine, to universal acclaim, in fact,” they noted.

“Is Jen a little bit uptight and ‘Type A’ about everything she has to get done in a day? Sure, but most would argue that’s one of her best qualities, and why she lives up to her reputation as one of the most involved and serious moms in Hollywood,” the insider shared.

The source then summed up why the duo may not make it down the aisle.