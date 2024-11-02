Jennifer Garner Is a 'Stabilizing Influence' and Has Been a 'Huge Support' for Ex Ben Affleck After Jennifer Lopez Split
Jennifer Garmer is one of the people Ben Affleck can count on.
According to an insider, the 13 Going On 30 star, 52, has been watching out for her former husband, 52, as he continues to navigate the end of his two-year marriage to Jennifer Lopez.
"She’s a stabilizing influence, and she’s been a huge support throughout his split," a source claimed of the friendly exes, who ended their romance in 2015. "They’re the best of friends and there’s no awkwardness between them."
While the mother of his children has been a source of comfort following the demise of his relationship with the Selena actress, 55, her boyfriend, John Miller, has been doing his best to be cool with Garner constantly helping the Boston native. “John has shown incredible patience and that he’s really endeared him to Jennifer,” an insider said.
“[Affleck] got a key to come and go as he pleases, and he’s been spending a ton of time at [Garner’s] place, coming over for dinners and hanging with the kids,” the source added. “It’s great for his state of mind and the kids love having him around.”
However, the brunette beauty being so welcoming to Affleck has gotten uncomfortable for the businessman at times. “Privately, he has been known to find it a little bit intimidating that she’s still so close to Ben,” the insider noted of Miller, who was first linked to Garner in 2018. "Especially when he’s reminded about their red-hot connection back in the day.”
“Her comment about the camera crew needing a wide lens for Ben’s naked shower scene in Gone Girl has come back to haunt Jen because it really bugs John to know that,” the insider spilled. “But he doesn’t dwell on it, he understands she had a past before him and that there is still a place for Ben in her life.”
Despite the awkwardness, Miller has continued to be a true gentleman. “He’s very clear he’s not looking to force Ben out of Jen’s life, but the 24/7 nature of their relationship is just becoming way too much,” they revealed. “Whenever they’re together, Ben’s blowing her up with random questions. And now they’re doing this movie together, it’s really got him questioning where he stands.”
“Jen has assured John and everyone else that she’s still all in, but you can’t blame the guy for wanting some actions to back up her words,” the source spilled.
