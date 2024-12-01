Jennifer Lopez, 55, Shows Off Stunning Curves in See-Through Top at Dinner With Pals After Ex Ben Affleck Spends Thanksgiving With Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Lopez is showing off her killer body this holiday season!
On Saturday, November 30, the “On the Floor” singer, 55, was spotted leaving Cipriani in a see-through top after spending Thanksgiving away from ex Ben Affleck.
In the clip from Lopez’s outing, she wore a silver long-sleeve shirt with a nude bra underneath, a brown mid-length skirt and matching knee-high boots. The celeb wore her hair in loose waves and had on a full face of makeup for her meal with pals.
Notably, Lopez’s manager, Benny Medina, 66, was seen exiting the restaurant with the mother-of-two in Beverly Hills, Calif.
As OK! previously reported, Lopez’s sultry ensemble came after she and Affleck — whom she filed for divorce from in August — enjoyed Thanksgiving apart.
Instead of celebrating together, the actor, 52, spent the day with his other ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
On Thursday, November 28, the former lovers, who finalized their divorce in 2018, were seen volunteering at The Midnight Mission, a homeless services program in Los Angeles, amid the Argo star’s messy split from Lopez.
The 13 Going on 30 alum and the Massachusetts native served free meals to thousands of unhoused people in the Skid Row area of Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Lopez uploaded an image from her holiday as she posed alongside a cooked turkey.
The brunette beauty wore a nude knit sweater, jeans and a slicked-back ponytail while standing in the kitchen.
Though it is unclear who Lopez spent her day with, she captioned the snapshot, “I hope everybody had a beautiful and Happy Thanksgiving. I am so incredibly grateful for all of you. 🧡.”
Another source revealed how happy Affleck was to commemorate the day with his brood after the last few difficult months.
"He can just be himself," the insider stated. "Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her. Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids."
Despite it being unusual to enjoy a holiday with your ex, it is no problem for Affleck and Garner.
"They'll always be close because they share children together and maintain a friendly co-parenting relationship," the source added.
