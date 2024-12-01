Jennifer Lopez, 55, Shows Off Stunning Curves in See-Through Top at Dinner With Pals After Ex Ben Affleck Spends Thanksgiving With Jennifer Garner

In the clip from Lopez’s outing, she wore a silver long-sleeve shirt with a nude bra underneath, a brown mid-length skirt and matching knee-high boots. The celeb wore her hair in loose waves and had on a full face of makeup for her meal with pals.

Notably, Lopez’s manager, Benny Medina, 66, was seen exiting the restaurant with the mother-of-two in Beverly Hills, Calif.