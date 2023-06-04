Jennifer Garner Looks Carefree on Red Carpet Despite Upset With Her Kids Thinking Stepmom Jennifer Lopez Is the 'Cool' Mom: Photos
Jennifer Garner took on the pink carpet by storm on Saturday, June 3.
The 13 Going on 30 actress looked as chic as ever while attending STARZ's Party Down Season 3 FYC Screening Event in Los Angeles, stunning in a sophisticated all-white pant suit. Garner completed her look with black kitten heels and gold jewelry.
The mother-of-three — whose sleek bob was tucked behind one year — smized for the cameras as she flew solo for her outing.
Garner's appearance comes on the heels of rumors that she's upset over her children choosing to spend so much time at their dad Ben Affleck's home with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez.
”Jen can’t help but feel a little slighted,” explained the source, referring to the former flames' brood: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 10.
The famous offsprings have apparently crowned J.Lo the "cool" mom, with them not wanting to "talk" with Garner as much, according to an insider.
And while Lopez — who is mom to 15-year-old twins — is careful not to "step on any toes," the insider pointed out, "she’s not going to change who she is, either. Obviously, she doesn’t discipline them as much, because she doesn’t want to overstep her bounds and Ben has always been the more lenient parent," compared to Garner.
The awkward situation has taken a toll on the Argo actor because “he loves that his kids are embracing J. Lo, but he doesn’t want to alienate his ex or make her feel unwanted in any way."
It's also believed that Garner and Lopez are at odds following a recent comment the former made that didn't land well with the Latin pop star.
While seemingly hinting at Affleck's viral moment at the 2023 Grammys alongside Lopez, Garner joked during an interview: "I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme. Although, I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"
"It's Jennifer's way of saying Ben looks miserable and all his appearances in public are lame. How could J.Lo not take it personally?" a source said after the interview, noting that the remark was "a real F-you as far as J Lo sees it."
"Part of her wants to fire back and tell Jennifer off, but she's smart enough not to make too much of a scene publicly. So it'll be up to Ben to play referee," the source concluded. "It's Ben's worst nightmare. It's just a matter of time before those two women butt heads."