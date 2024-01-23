'Her Biggest Fan': Ben Affleck Extremely 'Proud' of Jennifer Lopez as She Prepares to Release New Album
Jennifer Lopez continues to thrive in her personal and professional life!
Ahead of the release of the superstar's ninth album, her husband, Ben Affleck, has been by her side supporting her through it all.
"It's been the perfect time to focus on a new album. She's loved creating new music. She's very excited [about] it," the insider said to a news outlet of Lopez, 54. "Ben's proud of her. He's her biggest fan. He loves how hard working and focused she is."
Despite the "Get Right" singer fully committing herself to her work, she and the Argo actor, 51, were able to get in a ton of quality time with their blended family, which includes Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her former spouse Marc Anthony and Affleck's children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
"Their family life is great too," the source stated of the Hollywood power couple, who wed in 2022. "The kids are all friends. They get along really well."
The Boston native's adoration for his spouse is mutual, as Lopez recently gushed over Affleck while on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes.
"He’s just my biggest fan and my biggest supporter, as I am of his, which I’m so glad to be here tonight because he’s nominated, and I’m so proud of him," she explained. "I think, you know, he sees me as an artist, and he knows I’m going to express myself."
Despite any marital hurdles they may face, the pair has been devoted to making their union work. "Not only would a fourth divorce be utterly humiliating for her, but she truly believes Ben is the love of her life," an insider close to the "On the Floor" singer shared.
"All in all, their families have blended beautifully, and their kids have become close. It’s their first year of marriage, and they have a lot to figure out, but they are both trying," the source noted in 2023.
Lopez was recently questioned about how she knew her third marriage would last, to which she replied, "I don't take myself too seriously. My life is a crazy journey where you fall down and get back up and you keep trying and you never give up."
"When they say you know, you know, and other times when you didn't know, you also didn't know," she admitted. "I think you always go in with the best of intentions every single time when you leap into anything — I do, anyway, not just in my personal life, but in my professional life, too."
