'Her Biggest Fan': Ben Affleck Extremely 'Proud' of Jennifer Lopez as She Prepares to Release New Album

"It's been the perfect time to focus on a new album. She's loved creating new music. She's very excited [about] it," the insider said to a news outlet of Lopez, 54. "Ben's proud of her. He's her biggest fan. He loves how hard working and focused she is."

Despite the "Get Right" singer fully committing herself to her work, she and the Argo actor, 51, were able to get in a ton of quality time with their blended family, which includes Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her former spouse Marc Anthony and Affleck's children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.