OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Garner
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Garner Is 'Spending Time' With Ex Ben Affleck Amid His Marriage Troubles as She Doesn't Want to See Him 'Succumb to His Old Self-Destructive Habits': Source

jennifer garner is spending time with ex ben affleck amid his marriage troubles pp
Source: Mega
By:

Jun. 28 2024, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Garner is keeping an eye on ex Ben Affleck.

According to insiders, the Alias alum, 52, has been hanging out with her former husband, 51, as he navigates issues in his marriage to Jennifer Lopez to ensure he won't slip up in his addiction battle.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifergarnerispendingtimewithbenaffleck
Source: Mega

Jennifer Garner has been keeping an eye on Ben Affleck.

"A lot of people in Ben’s circle are worried he’ll fall apart and relapse — Jen included," a source claimed. "That’s one of the reasons why she’s keeping close tabs on him. She’s spending time with him, being a good listener. No one wants to see Ben succumb to his old self-destructive habits."

The former couple, who share children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, have a solid friendship following their initial 2015 split and 2018 divorce. "Things are very good between them," the insider noted.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifergarnerisspendingtimebenaffleck
Source: Mega

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck initially split in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

Affleck has been open about his struggle with alcohol addiction. "It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic," the Boston native confessed in a 2020 interview. "The next drink will not be different."

"People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time that they're trying to make go away. You're trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or s-- or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse," Affleck explained. "Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can't break. That's at least what happened to me."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifergarnerspeningtimewithbenaffleck
Source: Mega

Jennifer Garner doesn't want Ben Affleck going back to old habits.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Garner
Article continues below advertisement

The concern over the Air actor comes as the end of his romance with the Selena actress, 54, may be near. "Jennifer’s marriage is in serious trouble, and she’s desperate to save it," a separate source said of Lopez and Affleck.

The power couple put the rumor mill into overdrive after they put their $60 million mansion on the market and have reportedly not been bunking together. "Ben seems pretty content with the living arrangement as it is now,” the source noted. “It’s Jennifer who can’t seem to accept that it’s over between them."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifergarnerispsendingtimebenaffleck
Source: Mega

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez married in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

"She still thinks she and Ben are meant to be together and the feeling is she’s just tolerating this unpleasantness until Ben realizes the same thing," the insider alleged.

Star spoke with sources close to Garner.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.