Jennifer Garner Is 'Spending Time' With Ex Ben Affleck Amid His Marriage Troubles as She Doesn't Want to See Him 'Succumb to His Old Self-Destructive Habits': Source
Jennifer Garner is keeping an eye on ex Ben Affleck.
According to insiders, the Alias alum, 52, has been hanging out with her former husband, 51, as he navigates issues in his marriage to Jennifer Lopez to ensure he won't slip up in his addiction battle.
"A lot of people in Ben’s circle are worried he’ll fall apart and relapse — Jen included," a source claimed. "That’s one of the reasons why she’s keeping close tabs on him. She’s spending time with him, being a good listener. No one wants to see Ben succumb to his old self-destructive habits."
The former couple, who share children Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, have a solid friendship following their initial 2015 split and 2018 divorce. "Things are very good between them," the insider noted.
Affleck has been open about his struggle with alcohol addiction. "It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic," the Boston native confessed in a 2020 interview. "The next drink will not be different."
"People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time that they're trying to make go away. You're trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or s-- or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse," Affleck explained. "Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can't break. That's at least what happened to me."
- Jennifer Garner Wears 'Super Woman' T-Shirt as Insiders Say She's 'Encouraging' Ben Affleck to Salvage Broken Marriage to Jennifer Lopez
- Jennifer Lopez 'Furious' With Matt Damon and Jennifer Garner for Siding With Ben Affleck Amid Marital Tension: Source
- Jennifer Garner Hugs Ex-Husband Ben Affleck's Mom During Daytime Meet-Up Amid Actor's Divorce Rumors: Photos
The concern over the Air actor comes as the end of his romance with the Selena actress, 54, may be near. "Jennifer’s marriage is in serious trouble, and she’s desperate to save it," a separate source said of Lopez and Affleck.
The power couple put the rumor mill into overdrive after they put their $60 million mansion on the market and have reportedly not been bunking together. "Ben seems pretty content with the living arrangement as it is now,” the source noted. “It’s Jennifer who can’t seem to accept that it’s over between them."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"She still thinks she and Ben are meant to be together and the feeling is she’s just tolerating this unpleasantness until Ben realizes the same thing," the insider alleged.
Star spoke with sources close to Garner.