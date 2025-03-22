or
Ben Affleck's Fitness Renaissance! Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Inspiring Ex-Husband to Get in 'Incredible Shape'

Photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner is pushing her ex-husband Ben Affleck to stick with his fitness journey.

By:

March 22 2025, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck is on a serious fitness journey right now, and it's all thanks to some pushing from his ex Jennifer Garner.

In a candid revelation shared with In Touch, sources spill the tea on how Garner has transformed into not just a source of motivation but also Affleck’s personal trainer and therapist.

“Jennifer got in such incredible shape to play Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine, training for months every single day for hours; it’s safe to say she picked up a few tips,” an insider disclosed. “She isn’t as hardcore now that she doesn’t have to be in movie shape, but she still works out a lot, and after his divorce, Ben started training with her.”

jennifer garner grounding trusting force ex ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner is inspiring Ben Affleck amid his fitness journey.

The former Good Will Hunting star, now 52, is slicing through the gym grind to prep for his upcoming role in Animals, where he stars alongside Gillian Anderson, Steven Yeung, Kerry Washington, Adriana Paz and Luis Gerardo Méndez.

“He’s following a modified version of her Elektra workout, so he’s doing a combination of weightlifting, jogging, boxing, and even some martial arts drills to keep it interesting,” the source continued. “Ben has a personal trainer, so it’s not like he’s mooching off Jennifer, but he was inspired by her and her total transformation.”

This fitness revival comes on the heels of Affleck finalizing his divorce from pop queen Jennifer Lopez, navigating a months-long rollercoaster of relationship ups and downs that had him frequently seeking solace with his first ex-wife, Garner.

“Getting back to regular workouts has been great for his mood; he’s always way happier after a good sweat session,” shared the insider.

jennifer garner and ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck split from Jennifer Lopez in 2024.

Fitness had admittedly taken a back seat during his tumultuous marriage to Lopez.

“When he was married to J.Lo, she tried so hard to get him to workout with her, and at first, he was all for it. They were in the gym together all the time, but then he stopped going and let himself go. But he’s back in shape now thanks to Jennifer Garner,” the insider disclosed.

Recent footage even shows the two sharing a warm embrace, stirring rumors among fans. They co-parent three children: Violet, 19, Fin, 16, and Samuel, 13. Meanwhile, Garner is dating John Miller, but the sight of her with her ex is stirring the pot.

jennifer garner and ben affleck
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck share three kids.

A separate source noted: “Although their hug seemed very flirtatious and some even interpreted it as a steamy embrace, the way they were both smiling and laughing has led many fans to speculate that they’re going to get back together."

The source added: "However, their friendship remains purely platonic, as Jen has been a rock for Ben through his relationship struggles and substance abuse issues."

Jennifer Garner and John Miller
Source: MEGA

John Miller and Jennifer Garner have been dating since 2018.

“While some fans hope they’ll rekindle their relationship, it’s not going to happen. Jen will always ride to Ben’s rescue, but it stops there,” revealed the source.

“Some people think John should be worried — most men wouldn’t be thrilled to see their girlfriend in an intimate embrace with her ex — but he is confident in the fact that Jen can be there for the father of her children and also remain faithful.”

