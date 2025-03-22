Ben Affleck's Fitness Renaissance! Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner Inspiring Ex-Husband to Get in 'Incredible Shape'

Ben Affleck is on a serious fitness journey right now, and it's all thanks to some pushing from his ex Jennifer Garner.

In a candid revelation shared with In Touch, sources spill the tea on how Garner has transformed into not just a source of motivation but also Affleck’s personal trainer and therapist.

“Jennifer got in such incredible shape to play Elektra in Deadpool & Wolverine, training for months every single day for hours; it’s safe to say she picked up a few tips,” an insider disclosed. “She isn’t as hardcore now that she doesn’t have to be in movie shape, but she still works out a lot, and after his divorce, Ben started training with her.”