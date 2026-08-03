COUPLES Jennifer Garner and John Miller Break Cover During Rare Date Night in Santa Monica Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner and John Miller made a rare public appearance during a date night in Santa Monica after more than a year. OK! Staff Aug. 3 2026, Updated 2:48 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, made a rare public appearance together during a date night in Santa Monica, California. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed the pair smiling as they walked together on Sunday, August 2, the evening before heading to the upscale Italian restaurant Fia. Garner kept the outing casual in a light-gray sweatshirt, cropped white jeans, and matching white sneakers, while Miller wore an olive button-up shirt, jeans, and brown Chelsea boots. The couple appeared relaxed throughout the evening, with Garner affectionately placing a hand on Miller's back. Their outing came after months of speculation about the status of their relationship, as they had not been seen together publicly since July 2025.

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Jennifer Garner and John Miller Kept Their Romance Private

Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner and John Miller kept their romance low-key during their first public outing in over a year.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner and John Miller appeared happy together during a 2025 outing, with a source saying their relationship was still going strong.

The couple was also photographed kissing in April 2025, per the Daily Mail. "They are still going strong and appear to be doing really well," an insider shared. "They looked happy and at ease, like a married couple that is thriving. They laughed and smiled at each other. Very cute," they added. Following that appearance, Garner and Miller stayed out of the public eye until they were briefly seen exchanging Christmas gifts in December 2025.

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Jennifer Garner Recently Reflected on Life in the Spotlight

Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner recalled how intense paparazzi attention once forced her family to stop attending one of her child's soccer activities.

The rare date night came just weeks after Garner opened up about the challenges of raising her children while living under constant media attention. During an appearance on Evan Ross Katz's "Shut Up Evan" podcast, the 54-year-old discussed how intense paparazzi attention once affected her family's daily life. "We were trying to have our little one play soccer, and the association asked us to stop because there were 20 cars coming," Garner revealed. She continued, "So it wasn’t just about us. It was just an industry that had gotten out of control." Garner also explained that photographers often made routine family moments more difficult. "If you show up and you’re trying to get into the pediatrician and you have a sick kid on your shoulder and you’re scared and you can’t get into the door because you’re blocked by photographers, there’s something wrong with that, and the kids are paying the price," she said.

Jennifer Garner Also Praised Ben Affleck as a Co-Parent

Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner recently reflected on raising her children in the spotlight while co-parenting with Ben Affleck.