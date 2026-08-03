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Jennifer Garner and John Miller Break Cover During Rare Date Night in Santa Monica

Photo of Jennifer Garner
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner and John Miller made a rare public appearance during a date night in Santa Monica after more than a year.

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Aug. 3 2026, Updated 2:48 p.m. ET

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Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, made a rare public appearance together during a date night in Santa Monica, California.

Photos obtained by the Daily Mail showed the pair smiling as they walked together on Sunday, August 2, the evening before heading to the upscale Italian restaurant Fia.

Garner kept the outing casual in a light-gray sweatshirt, cropped white jeans, and matching white sneakers, while Miller wore an olive button-up shirt, jeans, and brown Chelsea boots.

The couple appeared relaxed throughout the evening, with Garner affectionately placing a hand on Miller's back. Their outing came after months of speculation about the status of their relationship, as they had not been seen together publicly since July 2025.

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Jennifer Garner and John Miller Kept Their Romance Private

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Image of Jennifer Garner and John Miller kept their romance low-key during their first public outing in over a year.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner and John Miller kept their romance low-key during their first public outing in over a year.

Garner and Miller began dating in 2018, three years after her split from her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. The actress and the CaliGroup CEO briefly separated in 2020 before rekindling their romance the following year.

Since then, the pair largely kept their relationship private despite ongoing public interest.

"John is basically living with Jennifer," a source told Us Weekly in April 2025.

"He has an office in LA and splits his time between staying there and at Jennifer’s home," they revealed, adding that he was "basically living" with the actress on a "part-time" basis.

The outlet claimed that Miller moved out of his Los Angeles home after the wildfires ravaged several neighborhoods in the Southern California city in January 2025.

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Image of Jennifer Garner and John Miller appeared happy together during a 2025 outing, with a source saying their relationship was still going strong.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner and John Miller appeared happy together during a 2025 outing, with a source saying their relationship was still going strong.

The couple was also photographed kissing in April 2025, per the Daily Mail.

"They are still going strong and appear to be doing really well," an insider shared.

"They looked happy and at ease, like a married couple that is thriving. They laughed and smiled at each other. Very cute," they added.

Following that appearance, Garner and Miller stayed out of the public eye until they were briefly seen exchanging Christmas gifts in December 2025.

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Jennifer Garner Recently Reflected on Life in the Spotlight

Image of Jennifer Garner recalled how intense paparazzi attention once forced her family to stop attending one of her child's soccer activities.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner recalled how intense paparazzi attention once forced her family to stop attending one of her child's soccer activities.

The rare date night came just weeks after Garner opened up about the challenges of raising her children while living under constant media attention.

During an appearance on Evan Ross Katz's "Shut Up Evan" podcast, the 54-year-old discussed how intense paparazzi attention once affected her family's daily life.

"We were trying to have our little one play soccer, and the association asked us to stop because there were 20 cars coming," Garner revealed.

She continued, "So it wasn’t just about us. It was just an industry that had gotten out of control."

Garner also explained that photographers often made routine family moments more difficult.

"If you show up and you’re trying to get into the pediatrician and you have a sick kid on your shoulder and you’re scared and you can’t get into the door because you’re blocked by photographers, there’s something wrong with that, and the kids are paying the price," she said.

Jennifer Garner Also Praised Ben Affleck as a Co-Parent

Image of Jennifer Garner recently reflected on raising her children in the spotlight while co-parenting with Ben Affleck.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner recently reflected on raising her children in the spotlight while co-parenting with Ben Affleck.

Earlier this month, Garner spoke warmly to Entertainment Weekly about Affleck as they continue to co-parent their three children: Violet, Fin and Samuel.

While discussing balancing work and family, the actress said their parenting dynamic had evolved over the years.

"Their dad— has become this incredible co-parent," Garner said.

"He’s wonderful. He takes care of them. He’s a great partner in that way. And that’s very freeing," she concluded.

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