EXCLUSIVE Jennifer Garner 'Discussing Legal and Financial Agreements' as She Considers Marriage to Longtime Partner John Miller: Source Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner is reportedly cautious in her finances as she considers getting married to John Miller. Aaron Tinney March 15 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA A source close to the actress said she has become increasingly careful about how her finances are structured.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends now tell us Garner's growing wealth has made her particularly pragmatic about the possibility of remarriage, especially after her high-profile divorce from actor Ben Affleck, 53, in 2015. A source close to the actress said she has become increasingly careful about how her finances are structured. They added: "Jennifer has spent years quietly building a life and career that she is incredibly proud of, and the recent success of her company has elevated her financial situation in a way even she did not fully anticipate. With that level of success comes a greater sense of responsibility, and she is very aware that the decisions she makes now will affect not just her own future but the stability and security of her children as well. Because of that, she is approaching everything with a very careful and strategic mindset. Jennifer is not someone who rushes into major financial decisions, especially now that her business has grown into such a valuable enterprise. She wants to make sure the structure around her assets, investments and business interests is properly protected and planned for the long term so that everything she has worked so hard to create remains secure."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner was previously married to Ben Affleck.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider added the possibility of a prenuptial agreement has become part of those discussions. They said: "Jennifer approaches relationships with a lot more perspective now than she did earlier in her life. She is incredibly happy with John and genuinely believes in what they have together, but she is also very clear-eyed about the fact that even strong relationships can face challenges over time. That awareness comes from experience, and it has made her much more thoughtful about how she approaches major life decisions. For Jennifer, discussing legal and financial agreements before getting married again is not about doubting the relationship. It is about being responsible and making sure everything is clearly understood from the beginning. She wants to protect the life she has built and avoid any misunderstandings or complications later on, so putting practical safeguards in place feels like the sensible thing to do."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner is dating John Miller.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jennifer Garner shares three kids with ex husband Ben Affleck.