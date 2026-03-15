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Jennifer Garner 'Discussing Legal and Financial Agreements' as She Considers Marriage to Longtime Partner John Miller: Source

Photo of Jennifer Garner.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner is reportedly cautious in her finances as she considers getting married to John Miller.

March 15 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

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Jennifer Garner is taking a cautious approach to cash as she considers marriage to longtime partner John Miller, with sources telling OK! the actress is determined to safeguard her rapidly growing fortune before walking down the aisle again.

Garner, 53, the actor best known for roles in 13 Going on 30 and Alias, has been dating businessman Miller, 48, since 2018.

The couple briefly separated in 2020 but reconciled and have since built what friends describe as a stable and supportive relationship.

Engagement speculation intensified last year when Garner was photographed wearing a diamond ring, while the actor's financial profile has also surged after the baby food company she co-founded, Once Upon a Farm, was valued at roughly $845 million following a recent public expansion.

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image of A source close to the actress said she has become increasingly careful about how her finances are structured.
Source: MEGA

A source close to the actress said she has become increasingly careful about how her finances are structured.

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Friends now tell us Garner's growing wealth has made her particularly pragmatic about the possibility of remarriage, especially after her high-profile divorce from actor Ben Affleck, 53, in 2015.

A source close to the actress said she has become increasingly careful about how her finances are structured.

They added: "Jennifer has spent years quietly building a life and career that she is incredibly proud of, and the recent success of her company has elevated her financial situation in a way even she did not fully anticipate. With that level of success comes a greater sense of responsibility, and she is very aware that the decisions she makes now will affect not just her own future but the stability and security of her children as well. Because of that, she is approaching everything with a very careful and strategic mindset. Jennifer is not someone who rushes into major financial decisions, especially now that her business has grown into such a valuable enterprise. She wants to make sure the structure around her assets, investments and business interests is properly protected and planned for the long term so that everything she has worked so hard to create remains secure."

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image of Jennifer Garner was previously married to Ben Affleck.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner was previously married to Ben Affleck.

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The insider added the possibility of a prenuptial agreement has become part of those discussions.

They said: "Jennifer approaches relationships with a lot more perspective now than she did earlier in her life. She is incredibly happy with John and genuinely believes in what they have together, but she is also very clear-eyed about the fact that even strong relationships can face challenges over time. That awareness comes from experience, and it has made her much more thoughtful about how she approaches major life decisions. For Jennifer, discussing legal and financial agreements before getting married again is not about doubting the relationship. It is about being responsible and making sure everything is clearly understood from the beginning. She wants to protect the life she has built and avoid any misunderstandings or complications later on, so putting practical safeguards in place feels like the sensible thing to do."

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image of Jennifer Garner is dating John Miller.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner is dating John Miller.

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Garner shares three children with Affleck – Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14 – and the former couple were recently seen together celebrating Samuel's birthday, highlighting the cooperative co-parenting dynamic they have maintained since their divorce.

In a 2016 interview, Garner spoke candidly about her relationship with Affleck during their marriage.

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Image of Jennifer Garner shares three kids with ex husband Ben Affleck.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Garner shares three kids with ex husband Ben Affleck.

She said: "When his sun shines on you, you feel it. But when the sun is shining elsewhere, it's cold. He can cast quite a shadow."

Sources say Garner's relationship with Miller has offered a different dynamic, one that many of her friends view as calmer and more balanced.

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