Jennifer Garner Steps Out For Last Minute Shopping Spree With Daughter Seraphina Ahead Of Holidays
Jennifer Garner and daughter Seraphina seemed to have made their list and are checking it twice! On Monday, December 19, the mother-daughter duo stepped out in Pacific Palisades to get some last minute shopping in ahead of the big holiday weekend.
The 13 Going on 30 star looked cozy in her signature knit turtleneck sweater, a pair of light-wash denim, and dark shades as she strolled with her 13-year-old who rocked a T-shirt and baggy jeans as she sipped on a smoothie.
BEN AFFLECK & JENNIFER LOPEZ GRAB BREAKFAST WHILE JENNIFER GARNER IS ON MOM DUTY, TAKES SON SAMUEL TO THE FARMER'S MARKET
The outing comes as the Affleck brood are set to have a full house this year as Garner's ex-husband Ben Affleck, whom she also shares daughter Violet, 17, and son, Samuel, 10, with, and Jennifer Lopez, who has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with former spouse Marc Anthony, will celebrate their first Christmas as husband and wife with their blended families.
Luckily, the Alias actress and the "Let's Get Loud" singer have become closer in the past year, with Lopez going on to praise Garner for being an "amazing" coparent.
"Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship," an insider explained of their dynamic.
JENNIFER GARNER SHOWS OFF HER TONED LEGS IN ALL-WHITE OUTFIT AT THE BIG NIGHT OUT GALA — SEE PHOTOS!
- Jennifer Garner Raves About Attending 'Magical' White House State Dinner With Daughter Violet Affleck
- Jennifer Garner Brings Lookalike Daughter Violet To White House State Dinner For Rare Public Appearance
- Jennifer Garner Spends Thanksgiving Volunteering With Her Kids As Friendship With Jennifer Lopez Grows
According to a source close to the Juno star, who split from Affleck in 2018 after marrying in 2004, she "can’t believe how sweet" the Latin superstar has been to her kids since rekindling her romance with the Boston native in 2021. "They really enjoy each other."
The modern family has been committed to center the holidays around their kiddos, making sure they spend time together as one big unit. "They have to sort things out with both sets of kids and their exes, but they would love to have all the kids together with them as one big family and are working on that now," an insider spilled of Lopez and Affleck's plans.