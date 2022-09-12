Girls Day Out: Jennifer Lopez & Violet Affleck Spend Quality Time Together On Shopping Trip
Jennifer Lopez and stepdaughter Violet Affleck have been strengthening their bond. On Saturday, September, 10, just a few weeks after the Selena star and Ben Affleck exchanged vows, the duo were photographed on a shopping trip in Beverly Hills.
In photos from the outing, Lopez rocked a shorter, curlier hairstyle and donned a white top, tan pants and platform sandals. The 16-year-old towered over her stepmother in a floral button down dress and a pair of black boots.
This is not the first time the two have been spotted out together one-on-one. In August, the mom-of-two and Violet stepped out in New York City ahead of the Argo star's 50th birthday, and they were also seen hugging during the newlyweds' honeymoon in Paris.
Their tight bond comes after Violet skipped her father and the "On The Floor" vocalist's small Las Vegas wedding ceremony, choosing to be with her mother, Jennifer Garner, instead, as a source revealed the teenager is "extremely loyal" to the 13 Going On 30 star.
“Ben did tell Jen about the wedding, but I’m told that it was only Friday at the earliest. It was very, very minimally planned in advance and was largely spur-of-the-moment," an insider said at the time of Violet's absence.
Ben and his wife have been basking in newlywed life following their romantic Georgia wedding ceremony on August 20. As OK! previously reported, the Second Act star gave a full rundown of the couple's special day in a recent "On The JLo" newsletter.
"At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard," she wrote in the heartfelt post. "As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life."