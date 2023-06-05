Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Fit Physique During Intense Run Through California Neighborhood as Kids Grow Closer to Jennifer Lopez

According to sources close to the blended family, the kids think Lopez is "cool and exciting," and feel she is more fun than the “strict and serious” Garner.

Despite the "On The Floor" vocalist not wanting to "step on any toes," insiders explained she will not be altering her ways anytime soon. "She’s not going to change who she is, either. Obviously, she doesn’t discipline them as much, because she doesn’t want to overstep her bounds and Ben has always been the more lenient parent," the source said of Lopez, who has 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.