Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Fit Physique During Intense Run Through California Neighborhood as Kids Grow Closer to Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Garner made sure to get her workout in this weekend!
The 13 Going On 30 actress pounded the pavement on Sunday, June 4, going on an intense run throughout her Brentwood, Calif., neighborhood with a friend as reports surfaced that Garner's children with Ben Affleck have been growing close to stepmom Jennifer Lopez.
The 51-year-old rocked a skintight pair of black leggings, coordinating tank top and dark sunglasses as she appeared focused on her fitness regime.
The outing comes as the Texas native reportedly felt "slighted" by her children — Violet, 17, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11 — and their close bond with the Maid in Manhattan star, whom the Argo director wed last year.
According to sources close to the blended family, the kids think Lopez is "cool and exciting," and feel she is more fun than the “strict and serious” Garner.
Despite the "On The Floor" vocalist not wanting to "step on any toes," insiders explained she will not be altering her ways anytime soon. "She’s not going to change who she is, either. Obviously, she doesn’t discipline them as much, because she doesn’t want to overstep her bounds and Ben has always been the more lenient parent," the source said of Lopez, who has 15-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
The situation has become quite a tricky one for Affleck to be in the middle of. “He loves that his kids are embracing J. Lo, but he doesn’t want to alienate his ex or make her feel unwanted in any way," the source spilled.
The drastic change in the women's dynamic is vastly different than what people in their inner circle said following Lopez and Affleck's nuptials last year. “Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” an insider spilled in 2022. “They really enjoy each other."
