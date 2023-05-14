What is Jennifer Garner’s Net Worth? See How the Hollywood Icon's Film Career Made Her Millions

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Garner is currently valued at $80 million, getting quite a hefty salary for films like 13 Going on 30, The Odd Life of Timothy Green, and The Dallas Buyers Club. Other blockbuster movies she was apart of include Daredevil, Valentine’s Day and Pearl Harbor—all of which made over $100 million at the box-office.

When she's not showing off her impressive acting chops, Garner is also the spokesperson for Capital One, Neutrogena and Mercedes. The Texas native has been featured in many commercials and ad campaigns for all three companies.