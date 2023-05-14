What is Jennifer Garner’s Net Worth? See How the Hollywood Icon's Film Career Made Her Millions
Jennifer Garner knows how to rake in that Hollywood cash!
After starring in endless amounts successful films, multiple brand deals and formerly being married to an equally well known actor — Ben Affleck — for a decade, the 51-year-old accumulated quite the impressive fortune.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Garner is currently valued at $80 million, getting quite a hefty salary for films like 13 Going on 30, The Odd Life of Timothy Green, and The Dallas Buyers Club. Other blockbuster movies she was apart of include Daredevil, Valentine’s Day and Pearl Harbor—all of which made over $100 million at the box-office.
When she's not showing off her impressive acting chops, Garner is also the spokesperson for Capital One, Neutrogena and Mercedes. The Texas native has been featured in many commercials and ad campaigns for all three companies.
When Garner and the Argo star — who share children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10 — finalized their divorce in 2018, the pair reportedly did not have a prenup, leaving them to split their combined fortunes down the middle.
Following her separation from Affleck, Garner was said to have bought an $8 million home in Los Angeles’ Brentwood Park neighborhood in early 2019.
- Her Pride & Joy! See Jennifer Garner's Cutest Photos With Her 3 Kids
- 'A Walking Meme!': Ben Affleck Trolled for Looking Miserable While Opening Car Door for Wife Jennifer Lopez: Watch
- Jennifer Garner Admits She Was a 'Nightmare' Mom While Raising First Child, Says Eldest Daughter 'Couldn’t Have a Free Thought'
While she may be one of the biggest names in Tinseltown, her kids aren't going out to buy tickets to their mom's latest flick any time soon.
"My kids don't love to watch me in things. They do to be supportive, but I think it's a little weird to watch your mom kiss someone or cry," Garner admitted in a recent interview. "It's different."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"They don't mind watching their dad. They don't want to see me sad, and they don't want to see me in a romance. They don't love seeing me play someone else's mom, honestly. I don't know if they'll watch this," she said of her children liking the Boston native's projects better.