Ben Affleck 'at Risk' for Relapsing Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce Rumors, Claims Source: 'It's a Real Worry'

ben affleck at risk relapsing jennifer lopez divorce rumors
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 12 2024, Published 12:29 p.m. ET

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage troubles affecting his sobriety?

According to one insider, the actor is "at risk" for relapsing amid his personal struggles, while other sources claimed he may have already hit the bottle.

ben affleck jennifer lopez
Source: mega

Sources claimed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marital woes could affect his sobriety.

"I hear that he is drinking," one source told a news outlet. "He is full of demons — a really troubled person."

A second source added, "I have seen him looking glassy eyed and it is a real worry to everyone who cares about him."

Affleck, 51, has struggled with an addiction to alcohol for years, having gone to rehab several times.

ben affleck jennifer lopez
Source: mega

The spouses are currently living separately.

"It took me a long time to fundamentally, deeply, without a hint of doubt, admit to myself that I am an alcoholic," he expressed in a 2020 interview. "The next drink will not be different."

"People with compulsive behavior, and I am one, have this kind of basic discomfort all the time that they're trying to make go away. You're trying to make yourself feel better with eating or drinking or s-- or gambling or shopping or whatever. But that ends up making your life worse," the dad-of-three explained. "Then you do more of it to make that discomfort go away. Then the real pain starts. It becomes a vicious cycle you can't break. That's at least what happened to me."

ben affleck jennifer lopez
Source: mega

The actor has been to rehab a few times.

Despite the sources' claims, the Argo director has not appeared intoxicated during recent outings, some of which he was accompanied by Lopez, 54.

As OK! reported, the spouses' different lifestyles and busy schedules led to a major bump in the road, as they're now living separately and selling the home they bought after they tied the knot in 2022.

The Hollywood stars have yet to officially call it quits, as a source told a news outlet they're each trying to figure out what they want for the future.

“At this point, they are just doing their own thing,” the insider said. “They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t.”

ben affleck jennifer lopez
Source: mega

The stars got married in 2022.

"Jen is touring houses and shopping around for her own home. She has been leaning on her mom, sisters and kids during this transitional period," the source revealed. "Ben is sad about it all but focused on his work, being a great dad and co-parenting well with Jennifer Garner. He has been leaning on Matt Damon and his close circle of guy friends. Matt is always in Ben’s corner and is supportive of him.”

Daily Mail reported on Affleck possibly relapsing.

