Jennifer Hudson's Talk Show Staff 'Walking on Eggshells' as Host Looks to Make Cuts Ahead of Season 2
Jennifer Hudson's staff may be shaking in their boots.
According to sources close to the employees at The Jennifer Hudson Show, the superstar is allegedly looking to lay off quite a few workers as she prepares to enter the second season of her hit talk show — a rumor that has them all "walking on eggshells."
"Instead of hiring proven people with experience, she's choosing friends," an insider told Radar of Hudson bringing on her assistant, Walter Williams III, and publicist, Lisa Kasteler, as executive producers. "Many of them don't know what they are doing."
The Dreamgirls star possibly getting rid of the majority of people that made her first season such a success came as a shock to many. "Her team gave her a good leg up on her first TV show and this is the thanks they get?" the source spilled. "The reason she's getting a second season at all is because of them!"
"Whoever is whispering in Jennifer's ear is giving her terrible advice," the source continued. "If she continues to bounce the people who are responsible for her early success, she's setting herself up for future failure!"
Despite the insider's claims, a representative for the chat show stated the allegations are "misconstrued," noting it's "typical for a show to make adjustments after a debut season, however, nearly 95 percent of the staff and crew are being asked to return."
- Get A Room! Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Pack On The PDA After Welcoming Baby Girl Esti — See Photo!
- Shop Your Favorite Actresses' Show-Stopping Styles From The 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards — Get The Looks For Less
- Carrie Underwood, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Hudson & More A-Listers Who Rocked The 55th Annual CMA Awards: Photos
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Hudson's daytime show is not the only one being affected by layoffs. As OK! reported, Sherri Shepherd said goodbye to many of the staffers she inherited from The Wendy Williams Show as she works on her sophomore season.
"Staffers for Sherri have been in her ear saying there should be some sort of loyalty test from The Wendy Williams Show's holdovers," an insider claimed prior to the firings.
Even the defunct chat show's biggest producers were shown the door. "Norman [Baker] and Suzanne [Bass] want to believe they'll stick around, but sooner or later I'm sure they are going to get pushed out," the source said of the EPs. "There's no real place for them now."
Page Six obtained the statement from the talk show's representative.