Jennifer Hudson's Talk Show Staff 'Walking on Eggshells' as Host Looks to Make Cuts Ahead of Season 2

"Instead of hiring proven people with experience, she's choosing friends," an insider told Radar of Hudson bringing on her assistant, Walter Williams III, and publicist, Lisa Kasteler, as executive producers. "Many of them don't know what they are doing."

The Dreamgirls star possibly getting rid of the majority of people that made her first season such a success came as a shock to many. "Her team gave her a good leg up on her first TV show and this is the thanks they get?" the source spilled. "The reason she's getting a second season at all is because of them!"