Sherri Shepherd Credits Short Jail Stint For Completely Changing Her Life: 'That Was A Classroom'

The people Shepherd encountered in the facility were not only fellow inmates, but became motivators who gave her the strength to move past the dark moment. “One of the girls in jail said, ‘Leave Sherri alone because she’s gonna be somebody and we are going to be here for the rest of our lives.’ Literally that’s what she used to say," The View alum recalled.

“Her name was Shelby and she came to both my weddings when I got out. But sometimes people see things in you that you don’t see yourself, and when she said those words, ‘Sherri is gonna be somebody,’ I never thought that for myself. So I just knew that something was going to happen," she explained.