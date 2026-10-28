Jennifer Lawrence Gets Candid About 'Bad' Postpartum Anxiety' and Rage-Baiting Strangers on Her 'Secret' TikTok Account

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Jennifer Lawrence chatted about everything from her "secret" TikTok account to postpartum anxiety on the October 28 episode of "Call Her Daddy." When it comes to social media, the actress admitted to having a page that she uses to "rage-bait" people in the comments section, joking she may need to "unmask" the account to the public. "I think I'm just going to take that live," she joked with host Alex Cooper. "I think it's about time I just take the mask off."

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'Arguing About Victorian Ancestry'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence admitted to having a secret TikTok account.

Her comments came weeks after the Hunger Games star launched her public-facing Instagram account for the very first time in her storied career. "I'm literally arguing about Victorian ancestry," she admitted about her anonymous online behavior. Lawrence also revealed that her For You Page is just like anyone else's, chock-full of "Get Ready With Me" videos and obscure internet memes. "The long skincare things," she gushed, mimicking the internet trend of a heavy-duty "morning shed."

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence has two sons with Cooke Maroney.

It seems Lawrence already has a relatable topic to discuss, should she choose to set her account live. The actress, who shares two sons with her husband, Cooke Maroney, went on to open up about her struggles with postpartum anxiety after welcoming her second son. "The mom community is so important and helped me so much," she gushed. "Like going to the baby classes and moms from school."

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'The Mom Community Is Amazing'

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence had postpartum anxiety after her second child.

Lawrence gave birth to her first son, Cy, in 2022, and her second, whose name she has kept private, in 2025. "I remember when I had bad postpartum with my second," she recalled. "I remember I got on the elevator and one of the moms was just like, 'Are you okay?'" "And I just wasn't," she continued. The star recalled feeling "really scared" and having "such bad anxiety" upon welcoming her second son into the world. "I felt like I was being chased by a tiger," she told Cooper. "And one of the moms hugged me and just gave me her number and just talked to me." "The mom community is really amazing," the star added.

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her postpartum experiences in the past.