or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Health > Jennifer Lawrence
OK LogoHEALTH

Jennifer Lawrence Gets Candid About 'Bad' Postpartum Anxiety' and Rage-Baiting Strangers on Her 'Secret' TikTok Account

Jennifer Lawrence
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence got candid about TikTok and postpartum anxiety.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Oct. 28 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence chatted about everything from her "secret" TikTok account to postpartum anxiety on the October 28 episode of "Call Her Daddy."

When it comes to social media, the actress admitted to having a page that she uses to "rage-bait" people in the comments section, joking she may need to "unmask" the account to the public.

"I think I'm just going to take that live," she joked with host Alex Cooper. "I think it's about time I just take the mask off."

Article continues below advertisement

'Arguing About Victorian Ancestry'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Jennifer Lawrence
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence admitted to having a secret TikTok account.

Her comments came weeks after the Hunger Games star launched her public-facing Instagram account for the very first time in her storied career.

"I'm literally arguing about Victorian ancestry," she admitted about her anonymous online behavior.

Lawrence also revealed that her For You Page is just like anyone else's, chock-full of "Get Ready With Me" videos and obscure internet memes.

"The long skincare things," she gushed, mimicking the internet trend of a heavy-duty "morning shed."

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lawrence
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence has two sons with Cooke Maroney.

It seems Lawrence already has a relatable topic to discuss, should she choose to set her account live.

The actress, who shares two sons with her husband, Cooke Maroney, went on to open up about her struggles with postpartum anxiety after welcoming her second son.

"The mom community is so important and helped me so much," she gushed. "Like going to the baby classes and moms from school."

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lawrence

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'The Mom Community Is Amazing'

Jennifer Lawrence
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence had postpartum anxiety after her second child.

Lawrence gave birth to her first son, Cy, in 2022, and her second, whose name she has kept private, in 2025.

"I remember when I had bad postpartum with my second," she recalled. "I remember I got on the elevator and one of the moms was just like, 'Are you okay?'"

"And I just wasn't," she continued. The star recalled feeling "really scared" and having "such bad anxiety" upon welcoming her second son into the world.

"I felt like I was being chased by a tiger," she told Cooper. "And one of the moms hugged me and just gave me her number and just talked to me."

"The mom community is really amazing," the star added.

Jennifer Lawrence
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her postpartum experiences in the past.

Lawrence first opened up about her "bad" postpartum experience in a 2025 interview, just months after her second son was born.

"I didn't really end up having really bad postpartum until my second," she explained at the time.

"I just thought every time he was sleeping he was dead," she told another publication. “I thought he cried because he didn’t like his life, or me, or his family. I thought I was doing everything wrong, and that I would ruin my children."

Lawrence was later prescribed Zurzuvae to treat her postpartum symptoms, which she said helped her dramatically.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.