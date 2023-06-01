OK Magazine
Kylie Jenner Fails to Wear Any Protective Gear While Working in Her Makeup Lab Despite Past Backlash

Source: @kyliejenner/instagram
Jun. 1 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

It seems Kylie Jenner hasn't learned her lesson.

On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, cameras followed the reality star as she got to work at the Kylie Cosmetics lab in Milan, Italy — but just like her last documented visit in 2022, the mom-of-two failed to wear any protective gear such as a hairnet, face mask or gloves.

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliecosmetics/instagram

During the clip, Jenner, 25, went around and looked at some of the products, and at one point, she held a beaker up to her face to give it a whiff before returning it to the same spot.

In another scene, the trendsetter used a tool to test a sample, and she didn't think twice about placing the equipment back without sanitizing it.

kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

The situation is reminiscent of an August 2022 incident in which Jenner posted photos after she swung by the lab.

In the Instagram snaps, the star had her long locks loose, and she once again was handling cosmetics without any gloves. At the time, people were quick to call her out, with one person commenting online, "As a biologist, the lack of proper lab etiquette and attire is making me anxious."

Kylie Jenner
kylie jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

"No hair net?? not even a ponytail???" questioned another, with a third writing, "No hairnet, gloves, glasses, nothing. I mean she could've at least put her hair in a bun or ponytail or something. it's giving high school science class."

Others thought the pictures were just for show, with one person declaring, "Flew all the way to Milan just to pretend she's in the lab making new products."

"Look at her cosplaying as someone who actually works," quipped another.

Despite the naysayers, Jenner explained in the most recent episode that she was just 16 years old when she realized "makeup was what I wanted to do" for a career.

"I do always feel like I want to do more," she continued of her business plans. "I took a lot of personal time in my early 20s — wanted to be young mom — but the rest of my 20s, I want to focus on work and really dive in."

