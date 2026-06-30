Jennifer Lopez, 56, Turns Heads in a Nearly Nude Bodysuit During Surprise 'Off Campus' Performance

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Jennifer Lopez stunned with her bold look during her recent surprise Off Campus performance. The 56-year-old pop star stunned fans with an unexpected performance at Amazon Prime's inaugural Obsessed fest on June 27. She donned a near-sheer nude bodysuit covered in graffiti and tattoo-inspired prints, making it appear as if words were written across her body, per Daily Mail. She paired the look with matching Jimmy Choo heels in a similar flesh tone, also detailed with black ink- style prints. She completed the look with a blue fur jacket.

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Jennifer Lopez Stunned at Amazon's Obsessed Fest

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez surprised fans with her performance at Amazon's Obsessed fest.

Lopez performed two of her hit songs during the surprise set at the Obsessed fest. One of them was her recently released “Everything's Fine (PM)”, while the other was the cult classic “On the Floor.” The second song was featured in the first season of the fan-favorite Off Campus series, starring Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright in the lead roles, which has already been renewed for a second season. The high-energy performance saw the singer showcase her stage presence as her backup dancers lifted her in the air and even flipped her upside down. She also dropped her fur jacket on the ground while performing “On the Floor,” further highlighting the choreography and her stage performance skills.

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Jennifer Lopez performing “On the Floor” at Prime Video’s #ObsessedFest. pic.twitter.com/hk8pKLKNnF — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate2) June 28, 2026 Source: @JLopezUpdate2/X Jennifer Loper performed her new song, 'Everything’s Fine (PM)'.

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Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez's fitness stunned fans during her surprise performance at the Obsessed fest.

Following the set, the music icon introduced the cast and creator of the Amazon series on stage. She later shared the photos from the performance on Instagram, captioning, “It's a new Jeneration of party people…”

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Jennifer Lopez Has Been Enjoying Time off From Work

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez attended Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour's Los Angeles stop.

The main reason Lopez's performance surprised fans to such a degree is that the pop queen has recently been away from the spotlight. She was recently spotted at Ariana Grande’s star-studded LA stop of the Eternal Sunshine Tour, cheering along with the crowd. The superstar also shared photos from her twins’ high school graduation ceremony recently, with the caption: “They say I'm lucky, I don't disagree…Just this feeling.”

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about having an 'empty nest' due to her kids heading off to college.