Dane Cook Shades Ben Affleck for His Weird Monologue at Tom Brady's Roast: 'It Didn't Work'
Comedian Dane Cook didn't hold back when recapping Tom Brady's Netflix roast in a TikTok video.
After attending the event in Los Angeles on May 5, the 52-year-old made sure to bring up how bizarre Ben Affleck's remarks were.
“Across the board, everybody brought the house down,” he began. “I’ve never seen so many people at a roast, and I’ve never seen so many roasters crush [it]. I thought every single person on the roast seriously did great.”
“Put this rumor to rest first. Ben Affleck didn’t bomb because Ben Affleck was not funny. Ben Affleck’s really funny,” Cook explained. “We’ve seen him on late-night talk shows, the Dunkin’ commercial, and stuff like that. He could be funny. He decided to deliver a monologue that just … it didn’t work. He was tied into it for about four to five minutes, and about 40 seconds in, it was clear it just wasn’t the right choice.”
The Good Luck Chuck alum said the 51-year-old actor shouldn't have gone on as long as he did, stating that it was "such a bad look" for the producer, who “gets pig piled on for so much for so many things.”
“But fellow Boston guy, I think he’s a tremendously talented guy,” Cook added. “He’s a tremendously gifted performer. But that was just not his night. He came in last place.”
As OK! previously reported, viewers were a bit confused by Affleck's rant.
"I guess for some reason, he gets a lot of online criticism. I took a look at it, and I got to say, I didn't even last two f------ hours. It was the most toxic thing I have ever experienced," he exclaimed while on stage, referring to harsh comments on social media.
"You sit there, f------ hiding behind your keyboard," he added. "Spewing out all this f------ toxic s--- about people you'd be afraid to come up to if you saw them at the car wash [...] You guys out there talking s---, all right behind your f------ keyboard, that doesn't make you a fan. That makes you a b----."
Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on Affleck's tirade.
"Ben Affleck going on an unhinged rant about fans on social media at the Tom Brady roast was not on my bingo card," a second person added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Not only were fans puzzled by the whole ordeal, but Julian Edelman and Drew Bledsoe were equally unsure of what happened.
During the Tuesday, May 7, episode of the former wide receiver's "Games With Names" podcast, they brought up the Argo star's comments.
"What is he talking about?" Bledsoe, 52, recalled telling the person next to him about the "weird" rant. "I couldn't figure out what he was talking about. Twitter critics or something? It was awkward."
Edelman, 37, added, "Was he as bad as he sounded?"