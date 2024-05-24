OK Magazine
Jennifer Lopez Banned All Ben Affleck Questions During 'Atlas' Press Tour Before Snapping at Reporter

Source: mega
By:

May 24 2024, Published 9:35 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

As rumors swirl about the status of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship, the former apparently banned all questions relating to her marriage during her Atlas press tour.

According to TMZ, Netflix warned media outlets attending the Los Angeles and Mexico City premieres this week that they were not allowed to ask any personal questions.

However, one reporter decided to break the rules and ask the "On the Floor" songstress about the state of her marriage during a panel in Mexico City on Wednesday, May 22.

"You know better than that," Lopez sternly told the reporter, as seen in an Instagram video shared by Spanish-language celebrity gossip show El Gordo y la Flaca.

Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez seen on the red carpet with her costar Simu Liu.

As OK! previously reported, Lopez, 54, had a few premieres this week, but Affleck, 51, was not seen at any of them. While she was in Mexico City, the Good Will Hunting alum was spotted leaving hotspot Giorgio Baldi while wearing his wedding ring.

Before that, the Maid in Manhattan alum appeared at the California event solo, but Affleck has been spotted filming The Accountant 2, which could be one of the reasons why he had to opt out of the red carpet moment.

Source: mega

Ben Affleck was not seen at any of the premieres.

Though Lopez briefly mentioned her husband, whom she married in 2022 after rekindling their romance on year prior, while talking to Jimmy Kimmel on his talk show, her marriage "is not in the best place at the moment."

“She likes to open her heart to her fans and to the world,” a source spilled to People. “He is more introspective and private. This has been difficult day-to-day.”

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet solo.

“He’s always been impressed about how she works so hard and has achieved so much success,” the source added of the Gone Girl lead. “But the openness and promotion is not his way.”

Even Affleck's pal Jason Mewes commented on the accusations and hearsay. "I would be shocked," the actor and comedian, 49, replied to a photographer when asked if the two were headed toward Splitsville.

Source: mega

The singer apparently banned any questions about Ben Affleck during the press tour.

"I'm being sappy. When you were there watching their interactions, the singing — she sang to him — it just seemed after 20 years and them and everything that’s going on, [their relationship seems] very sincere and real," he added of their 2022 wedding.

