Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Body Language Seems 'Platonic' and May Signal 'Emotional Turmoil,' Shares Expert
A body language expert is weighing in on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's latest joint outing amid the couple's marital woes.
On Sunday, June 2, the stars came together to attend the actor's son Samuel's basketball game, and though expert Blanca Cobb noted the "vibe between" the spouses seemed "cordial," there was a noticeable lack of PDA.
"It's a kiss on the cheek, like when you see a friend," Cobb told a news outlet of how the Oscar winner, 51, greeted the triple threat, 54. "Even his stance, the way his body is angled, is more platonic than romantic. And his feet are in a runner's pose, as if he's there for a few seconds before he moves on."
"If the couple is having relationship difficulties, then it makes sense," she continued. "When you love someone, and you're going through a hard time, you might show reserved affection."
The expert pointed out that the way the duo — who married in 2022 — were standing also showed a lack of intimacy.
"Jen's body language, more reserved and protective, hints at her emotional state. She looks guarded, holding her purse close to her midsection, as if to shield herself psychologically," she explained. "Ben, in contrast, appears more at ease, holding a basketball in his right hand. It's intriguing to note that both are holding something that prevents them from physically connecting, a poignant detail."
"This physical distance, often a response to relationship issues, can be a source of emotional turmoil, a feeling many of us can relate to," Cobb added.
As OK! reported, rumors of marital strife began last month, as JLo attended several Hollywood events solo. At one point, the Justice League star even took off his wedding ring, though he's since been seen wearing it.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
- Jennifer Lopez Is 'Relieved' Her Summer Tour Is Canceled: 'Life Is a Lot Right Now'
- Awkward! Jennifer Lopez Avoids Kissing Ben Affleck on the Lips as She Supports Stepson Samuel at His Basketball Game Amid Divorce Rumors
- Jennifer Garner Has 'Dropped Everything' to Make Sure Ben Affleck 'Doesn't Spiral Out of Control Again' Amid J.Lo Woes
Insiders revealed that the two have been living separately as they try to figure out whether they have a future together.
It was reported that Lopez's busy work schedule is one of the things that affected their relationship, while one source simply noted they have "different" lifestyles.
While neither of the celebs have confirmed the gossip, Lopez hinted she was experiencing some personal issues when she announced on Friday, May 31, that she was canceling her summer tour.
"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," the "Let's Get Loud" vocalist told fans.
"Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary," she shared. "I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"
Lopez's This Is Me... Live Tour was slated to begin on Wednesday, June 26.
Shortly after the news broke, a LiveNation spokesperson said, "Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."
Fox News Digital spoke to Cobb.