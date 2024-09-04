or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Jennifer Lopez
OK LogoNEWS

Jennifer Lopez's Divorce From Ben Affleck Could 'Get Ugly' as Separated Spouses Didn't Sign Prenup Before Eloping in 2022

Photo of Ben Affleck and picture of Jennifer Lopez.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez was 'blindsided' by her and Ben Affleck's marital demise, according to a source.

By:

Sept. 4 2024, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might be in for a drawn-out divorce battle.

The "On the Floor" singer filed for divorce from the Gone Girl actor without an attorney present on Tuesday, August 20, which was also the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding celebration.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopezs divorce ben affleck ugly no prenup elope married
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce reportedly 'has the potential to get ugly.'

Considering Lopez and Affleck did not have a prenuptial agreement set in place when they officially tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, the duo's divorce "has the potential to get ugly," a source spilled to a news publication more than two weeks after the Atlas actress submitted a petition to legally end the separated spouses' marriage.

The Hustlers star and Affleck are currently in mediation with renowned celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser — who has represented numerous high-profile stars, including Kim Kardashian and Kevin Costner — however, "there are some sticking points over financials," the insider explained.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopezs divorce ben affleck ugly no prenup elope married
Source: MEGA

The separated spouses did not have a prenuptial agreement in place when they married in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Lopez, 55, and her estranged husband, 52, must adhere to California state laws, meaning only income earned or assets acquired during their marriage are considered community property and subject to division between the two.

This would include the former couple's marital Beverly Hills mansion, which they purchased in 2023 for almost $61 million and listed this past July for $68 million. Plus, Lopez and Affleck have each reportedly made millions through various films and brand deals like Dunkin' commercials.

Article continues below advertisement

According to a second source, Affleck was the one to initiate his and Lopez's breakup, as the insider said he "effectively blindsided her" by "moving his things out of their shared home while Jennifer was in New York in April."

The confidante claimed Lopez returned to Los Angeles in May and attempted to fix their relationship but "he wouldn’t answer texts or calls."

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopezs divorce ben affleck ugly no prenup elope married
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez listed her and Ben Affleck's official date of separation as April 26.

Article continues below advertisement

April 26 was the official date of separation cited by Lopez in the divorce documents she filed last month.

At the time, Lopez had been in the New York area filming Kiss of the Spider Woman, while Affleck remained in L.A.

MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

The Shotgun Wedding actress stepped out solo to the Met Gala in NYC on May 6 — one day after Affleck participated in Netflix's live roast of Tom Brady, which was filmed from Inglewood, Calif.

These separate appearances were among the first to spark speculation Lopez and Affleck were headed toward a divorce.

Article continues below advertisement
jennifer lopezs divorce ben affleck ugly no prenup elope married
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were initially engaged in the early 2000s but called off the wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Jenny From the Block" singer and the Argo actor were initially engaged in the early 2000s but parted ways for almost two decades before reconciling in 2021.

Affleck proposed to Lopez for the second time in April 2022, with the A-listers marrying a few months later.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

People spoke to sources about Lopez and Affleck's divorce.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.