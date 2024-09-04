Jennifer Lopez's Divorce From Ben Affleck Could 'Get Ugly' as Separated Spouses Didn't Sign Prenup Before Eloping in 2022
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might be in for a drawn-out divorce battle.
The "On the Floor" singer filed for divorce from the Gone Girl actor without an attorney present on Tuesday, August 20, which was also the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding celebration.
Considering Lopez and Affleck did not have a prenuptial agreement set in place when they officially tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, the duo's divorce "has the potential to get ugly," a source spilled to a news publication more than two weeks after the Atlas actress submitted a petition to legally end the separated spouses' marriage.
The Hustlers star and Affleck are currently in mediation with renowned celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser — who has represented numerous high-profile stars, including Kim Kardashian and Kevin Costner — however, "there are some sticking points over financials," the insider explained.
Lopez, 55, and her estranged husband, 52, must adhere to California state laws, meaning only income earned or assets acquired during their marriage are considered community property and subject to division between the two.
This would include the former couple's marital Beverly Hills mansion, which they purchased in 2023 for almost $61 million and listed this past July for $68 million. Plus, Lopez and Affleck have each reportedly made millions through various films and brand deals like Dunkin' commercials.
According to a second source, Affleck was the one to initiate his and Lopez's breakup, as the insider said he "effectively blindsided her" by "moving his things out of their shared home while Jennifer was in New York in April."
The confidante claimed Lopez returned to Los Angeles in May and attempted to fix their relationship but "he wouldn’t answer texts or calls."
April 26 was the official date of separation cited by Lopez in the divorce documents she filed last month.
At the time, Lopez had been in the New York area filming Kiss of the Spider Woman, while Affleck remained in L.A.
The Shotgun Wedding actress stepped out solo to the Met Gala in NYC on May 6 — one day after Affleck participated in Netflix's live roast of Tom Brady, which was filmed from Inglewood, Calif.
These separate appearances were among the first to spark speculation Lopez and Affleck were headed toward a divorce.
The "Jenny From the Block" singer and the Argo actor were initially engaged in the early 2000s but parted ways for almost two decades before reconciling in 2021.
Affleck proposed to Lopez for the second time in April 2022, with the A-listers marrying a few months later.
