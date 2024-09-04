Jennifer Lopez's Divorce From Ben Affleck Could 'Get Ugly' as Separated Spouses Didn't Sign Prenup Before Eloping in 2022

Considering Lopez and Affleck did not have a prenuptial agreement set in place when they officially tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022, the duo's divorce "has the potential to get ugly," a source spilled to a news publication more than two weeks after the Atlas actress submitted a petition to legally end the separated spouses' marriage.

The Hustlers star and Affleck are currently in mediation with renowned celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser — who has represented numerous high-profile stars, including Kim Kardashian and Kevin Costner — however, "there are some sticking points over financials," the insider explained.