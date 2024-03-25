Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Killer Abs Before Spending Quality Time With Her Child Emme: Photos

"They're not seeing them for who they are," Lopez said of both of her kids. "And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. So I would love to be able to protect them from that."

The Selena star confessed her sentiments were "probably not [a] very relatable thing to say, because a lot of people don't understand it — ut it's hard for them, I think. And I did that to them, and so again we have this guilt as moms, what we do and what we brought into their lives. So there's that part."

"Everybody has to deal with being bullied, like you said; it doesn't matter who you are, you can get bullied," she explained. "But being judged by people that you don't even know in a way is I think really difficult for them to grow up and be themselves. They know that there's a lens on them, and that's hard."