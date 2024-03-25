OK Magazine
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Killer Abs Before Spending Quality Time With Her Child Emme: Photos

Mar. 25 2024, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez had quite a busy weekend!

The superstar, 54, took to Instagram on Monday, March 25, to give her millions of followers insight into her Sunday activities, from working on her toned physique to bringing her child Emme Anthony to see the Broadway show Merrily We Roll Along.

"A Merry Sunday @merrilyonbway," Lopez penned alongside a slew of snaps of herself showing off her killer abs, her 16-year-old hugging actor Jonathan Groff after the performance and the proud mama giving her kiddo a big hug.

"You and Emme 🥹🤏 aww," one fan penned below the heartwarming photos.

"Love seeing you with Em 😍😍," a second person gushed over the duo.

As OK! previously reported, the "Get Right" singer, who also shares son Max Anthony ,15, with former husband Marc Anthony, recently got candid about raising kids in the public eye.

"Being the child of famous parents is really not something that many people can understand, and I feel for them for that because they didn’t choose that," Lopez explained during a recent interview.

"I haven’t talked to them a lot about this but we have just started – they have just started letting me know, like, how people treat them and do things like that," the Hustlers actress, who is currently married to Ben Affleck, stated.

"They're not seeing them for who they are," Lopez said of both of her kids. "And I think that has to be a really hard thing for them. So I would love to be able to protect them from that."

The Selena star confessed her sentiments were "probably not [a] very relatable thing to say, because a lot of people don't understand it — ut it's hard for them, I think. And I did that to them, and so again we have this guilt as moms, what we do and what we brought into their lives. So there's that part."

"Everybody has to deal with being bullied, like you said; it doesn't matter who you are, you can get bullied," she explained. "But being judged by people that you don't even know in a way is I think really difficult for them to grow up and be themselves. They know that there's a lens on them, and that's hard."

"You don't ever want them to feel a moment of pain in their lives, but that's not realistic," the New York native added. "You realize as you get older, OK, the pain is necessary. The pain is actually good. The pain kind of makes you feel a little bit like a warrior when you get through it."

