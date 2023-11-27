Jennifer Lopez Reveals 2002 Love Letter Ben Affleck Wrote to Her in New Album Film Trailer: 'Life's Tough But You're Sweet'
Ben Affleck knows all the right things to say!
Jennifer Lopez revealed the contents of a romantic love letter that her hubby sent her on Christmas Eve in 2002 in the trailer for her "This Is Me...Now" album film, which she co-wrote with the Justice League actor.
"Life’s tough but you’re sweet," a snippet of the letter read. "Thanks for the gift. Hope you like the flowers. You told me you could never have enough. I believe you."
Affleck affectionately signed the note with just "B."
In another part of the trailer, Lopez sits in front of the fireplace as she says, "When I was a little girl, when someone asked me what I wanted to be when I grew up, my answer was always: in love."
Both the companion film and her ninth studio album, This Is Me... Now, are set to be released on February 16, 2024. Prime Video is hosting the album film.
"This album is the most honest thing I have done, a culmination of who I am as a person and an artist," Lopez told Vogue in a candid 2022 interview. "People think they know things about what happened to me along the way — but they really have no idea, and a lot of times they get it so wrong. There’s a part of me that was hiding a side of myself from everyone."
Lopez and Affleck first met in 2001 while costarring in the movie Gigli, and quickly became "really, really good friends." The following year, the "On the Floor" singer filed for divorce from her then-husband, Criss Judd, and sparked a whirlwind romance with the Air star within months.
That November, they got engaged. However, the pair parted ways in 2004 after increasing public attention took a heavy toll on their relationship. Lopez described the breakup as her "first big heartbreak."
Despite their heart wrenching split and both of them going on to marry other people, the couple reconnected more than 15 years later in early 2021. Affleck and Lopez made were photographed together in public frequently before they went Instagram official with their relationship that July.
They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony one year later, on July 16, 2022.