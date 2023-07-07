Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Affectionately Hold Hands as They Leave Furniture Store in the Hamptons

Now that Lopez and Affleck have settled into their estate, they are eager to throw a huge bash where they will renew their wedding vows. "Jen and Ben are as much in love as they ever have been and this last year of marriage has been, in a word, spectacular," an insider spilled about their fairy-tale.

"All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync. And to celebrate all that, as they get closer to their first wedding anniversary, they both want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other," the source continued. "They intend to celebrate their love at all times, whether people like it or not because they finally have the relationship they have always wanted."