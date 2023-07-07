Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Affectionately Hold Hands as They Leave Furniture Store in the Hamptons
Despite being married for a year, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still in the honeymoon phase.
Earlier this week, the pair were spotted holding hands as they left a furniture store in the Hamptons after attending Michael Rubin's star-studded party.
The Selena actress looked casual and chic in white pants with a drawstring waist and a black Ralph Lauren sweater. The Good Will Hunting actor — who wed Lopez twice last summer — rocked his signature plaid shirt and faded blue jeans.
The Hollywood power couple may have been shopping for their new $60 million mansion in Los Angeles that they recently snatched up after two years of house hunting.
Now that Lopez and Affleck have settled into their estate, they are eager to throw a huge bash where they will renew their wedding vows. "Jen and Ben are as much in love as they ever have been and this last year of marriage has been, in a word, spectacular," an insider spilled about their fairy-tale.
"All their kids are doing great, the families are all in sync. And to celebrate all that, as they get closer to their first wedding anniversary, they both want to renew their vows and show how much in love they are with each other," the source continued. "They intend to celebrate their love at all times, whether people like it or not because they finally have the relationship they have always wanted."
- Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Toned Physique in Pink Bathing Suit After Partying With Ben Affleck: Photos
- Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Bring Jennifer Garner's Look-Alike Daughter Violet, 17, to Famous Hamptons White Party
- Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Fab Figure During Hamptons Outing With Ben Affleck and Their Kids
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The duo have been so thrilled over the past year they feel it's "spilling over to their professional lives as they both think they are doing some of the best work that they have ever done."
"That is because they have each other's backs and they fully support each other in everything that they do, which makes such a limited amount of stress for them to deal with," the insider explained.
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Lopez and Affleck.