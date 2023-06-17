Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Ben Affleck Tattoo in Sultry Shoot — See Photos
Jennifer Lopez is showing off how she immortalized her love for husband Ben Affleck.
The Latin superstar took to Instagram on Thursday, June 15, to share a slew of sultry snaps from a recent photoshoot where her tattoo dedicated to the actor was on full display for the world to see.
In one of the pictures promoting Lopez's shoe collaboration with Revolve, the married lady rocked a green and pink patterned cut-out dress that revealed the ink, which features the infinity sign with an arrow through the center along with both her and Affleck’s names.
The permanent display of love comes as the Maid in Manhattan star and the Boston native made another long-term decision: snapping up their new $60 million love nest in Beverly Hills!
After a two year house hunt, Lopez and Affleck — who married last year — purchased a 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom property that includes a movie theater, wine room, whiskey lounge and spa — which is equipped with a hair and nail salon — as well as a sauna and massage room. The mansion also has a 5,000-square-foot sports facility.
The extremely large estate will be quite fitting for the blended family that includes Lopez's 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony, and Affleck's children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, whom he co-parents with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
As OK! previously reported, the "Get Right" singer revealed earlier this year that all of their kids already lived with them while they were residing at Lopez's former Bel-Air home.
“We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” she revealed during a January appearance on TODAY. "It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all your dreams coming true.”
Lopez has been extremely honest about how she and Affleck's offspring have adjusted to becoming one unit in the past year. "The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care," she noted in a 2022 interview. "They're teens. But it's going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him."