Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Looked Like They Were 'Still Enjoying' Each Other on Dinner Date Amid Divorce Rumors: 'They Were Happy'
Is there still hope for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? Justin Sylvester thinks so!
During a recent appearance on the Today show, the E! News co-host revealed he'd seen the pair on a dinner date two weeks ago — and they seemed very taken with each other.
"How do I say this on daytime TV? They looked like they still are enjoying one another," Sylvester joked. "They looked like they were happy at a restaurant. They were chilling."
The television personality said that Affleck was his "normal broody self" while J.Lo was "talking his ear off."
"They looked like they were in good form," he said, adding that he's "rooting for them."
This comes as rumors swirl that divorce is "imminent" for the couple after allegedly suffering marital issues that resulted in them living apart while balancing their busy work schedules.
"Over time, Jennifer and Ben found it increasingly difficult to communicate effectively and small misunderstandings grew into significant arguments," an insider claimed. "They have fundamentally different approaches to conflict."
A separate source said J.Lo still believes that she's meant to be with Affleck.
"The feeling is she’s just tolerating this unpleasantness until Ben realizes the same thing," the source added.
However, according to a third source, the Batman actor isn't anywhere near coming to that realization.
"If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would," the source insisted. "He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work."
Although neither Affleck nor Lopez have confirmed troubles in their marriage, it's been speculated the "On the Floor" singer abruptly canceled her summer tour late last month to deal with their issues privately.
"I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down," the mom-of-two wrote to her disappointed fans. "Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…"